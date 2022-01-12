Hart Takes Control of First Place in Win Over Montague

HART — The Hart girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the West Michigan Conference with a 37-36 win over Montague on Tuesday at home.

The Pirates held a two-point lead at halftime in the defensive battle.

The two teams entered Tuesday night with identical records of 5-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. These two have competed at the top of the conference the last two seasons with Montague winning the conference two straight years. Hart moves into first place of the conference with the win on Tuesday.

The Pirates will play at Muskegon Oakridge on Friday, while Montague will host Ravenna on Friday.