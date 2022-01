The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the No. 12 LSU Tigers today in an SEC road game. This will be the 73rd meeting between the two programs and the 32nd in Baton Rouge (La.). The Razorbacks own a 38-34 lead in the all-time series with the Tigers, but they are just 12-19 in road games throughout the series. Arkansas will be without head coach Eric Musselman in this game as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Assistant coach Keith Smart will serve as the interim head coach in his absence.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 57 MINUTES AGO