DEA's new resource for parents on Emoji Drug Codes

By Yami Virgin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe use them every day. Emojis that now are being used by drug dealers and users...

WHIO Dayton

DEA says drug dealers turning to emojis to traffick drugs

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning people about emojis. DEA representatives said that emojis are being used as dealer adverting for high potency drugs and universal symbols for drugs and large batches. Emojis can also be used to indicate exactly what drug is being advertised or asked for. Without having to use works, it makes for easier deniability for those involved.
DAYTON, OH
Alpena News

DEA: Emojis could signal drug use, sales

ALPENA ― Emojis, the small pictures often included in texts and other electronic messages, could communicate more than just “OK” or “I’m happy,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns. As part of a One Pill Can Kill campaign, the DEA recently released a graphic...
ALPENA, MI
FOX59

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
Daily Herald

Guest op-ed: Child care resources for working parents

Most Utah families are impacted in some way by the topic of child care, whether it is for their own children or grandchildren or if it relates — even just from time to time — to families of relatives, neighbors and friends. In fact, Kids Count Data Center reports that in 2019, 54% of Utah children under 6 have “all available parents in the labor force.” Although this compares to 67% nationally, that percentage relates to over 158,000 children in our state. With availability and affordability being such critical topics today, child care impacts thousands of Utahns daily.
UTAH STATE
thereminder.com

Parents, teens invited to virtual forum on drug, alcohol

WEST SPRINGFIELD — To inform parents on how to keep their children safe from drugs and alcohol within their own homes, the CARE Coalition will host a virtual town hall meeting on Jan. 18. Ananda Lennox, West Springfield CARE Coalition coordinator, said the session will include expert panelists such...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
toledoparent.com

My New Year’s Resolutions for Parenting Teens

I’m not a big fan of New Year’s Resolutions, but I thought I would embrace change this year. As I reflect back on last year my first thought is, “I survived being the mom of twin teens!” Their fourteenth birthday is in February, so this time of year also marks my accomplishment, and yes, I view that as an accomplishment.
KIDS
