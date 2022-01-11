ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots move CB Jalen Mills to COVID-19/reserve amid flurry of transactions

 3 days ago
The New England Patriots may be without Jalen Mills for their playoff opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Patriots placed the cornerback on COVID-19/reserve on Tuesday. If vaccinated, he could be eligible to return for the game, though he would miss all of the team’s practices. Mills’ move to COVID-19/reserve was one of many for New England on a busy Tuesday.

The team moved cornerback Myles Bryant off COVID-19/reserve. He is the team’s starting slot cornerback with Jonathan Jones on injured reserve with a season-ending injury. Bryant, who missed Week 18, will be eligible for the team’s two practice sessions this week.

The Patriots moved offensive lineman William Sherman, a 2021 sixth-round pick, from COVID-19/reserve to the practice squad.

New England signed receiver Malcolm Perry to a futures contract. His deal will sign him to the roster for 2022. Perry, a former Navy quarterback, has spent time on the Patriots in 2021. The team had him on the active roster, but an injury landed him on injured reserve and New England cut him in November.

The Patriots held a tryout for defensive back Money Hunter. Hunter, an Arkansas State product, last played for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
kentsterling.com

Kurt Warner’s video critique of Colts QB Carson Wentz paints a very bleak picture

TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers

Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in the NFL. So we’ll just chalk these comments up to that. During a Wednesday radio appearance, Reid told 93.7 “The Fan,” that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

4 Intriguing Names Top The List Of Vikings’ Coaching Candidates

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the teams to take part in NFL Black Monday, as they parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer had been head coach of the team for eight seasons, leading them to three playoff appearances. Known for his excellent defensive schemes, the Vikings have...
NFL
