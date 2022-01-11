ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Palladium found sellers and can resume the downside

By Elliott Wave Forecast Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of Palladium Futures, 1- Hour Elliott Wave Charts. In which, the decline from 5/04/2020 peak is showing an incomplete to the downside with right side tag pointing lower called for more weakness. Therefore, our members knew...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Bitcoin Tumbles, More Downside Likely

Bitcoin has been trading in a sliding mode since Dec. 27, when it hit resistance at the $52,115 level. That said, in our view, the important technical slide was the break below $45,040 on Jan. 5. This confirmed a forthcoming lower low and the exit of the consolidation range the crypto had been trading within since Dec. 5.
MARKETS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Downside risk

January 10, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Managing For Profit. AgriVisor senior commodity risk analyst Karl Setzer says while the market maintains some upside potential, the stocks to use ratio hasn’t changed much since corn was around $5.50 and soybeans were at $12.50. With a big supply and...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index holds onto gains

USD (USDIndex 95.20) holds on to gains from Friday. Bouncing from 8-week lows under 94.60. US Yields 10-yr moved higher again to close at 1.772%. Equities – USA500 +3.82 (+0.08%) at 4662 as Financials weighed following Earnings from JPM (-6.15%) Blackrock (-2.19%) and WFC (+3.68) Tech & Energies lead recovery into long weekend. USA500 FUTS lower at 4652.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum price maintains bullish momentum as ETH eyes retest of $3,700

Ethereum price has bounced off the $2,927 to $3,151 daily demand zone showing bullish interest. A further uptrend is possible for ETH as it eyes retest of the 2-day supply zone, extending from $3,675 to $3,862. A breakdown of the $2,927 barrier will indicate a shift in trend favoring the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Palladium Futures
kitco.com

Palladium Technical Analysis: Lower levels back in focus

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Brace For More Downside In Gold And Gold Stocks

The Fed has ratcheted up tough talk and is conditioning the market for an interest rate hike sooner rather than later. Fed futures yesterday signaled as high as an 81% chance of a rate hike in March. For months I’ve written about and showed you the strong history of gold...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats ahead of important UK economic data

The EURUSD turned lower on Friday after the US published weak retail sales numbers. The data revealed that the country’s retail sales declined sharply in December as inflation concerns remained. The headline retail sales declined by 3.1% in December after they fell by about 0.5% in the previous month. This decline was worse than the median estimate of -0.1%. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.3% in December. Still, despite the weak retail sales numbers, analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish tone in a bid to lower inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

US bond yields spike, briskest since 1992, dollar soars

Aussie, Kiwi Tumble, Lead FX Lower; Euro, Sterling Slide. Summary: After it’s slide that kicked off 2022, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favourite measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies rebounded 0.40% to 95.17 (94.80 Friday). US Treasury bond yields rose their briskest since 1992, the benchmark 10-Year note spiking 8 basis points to 1.78%. The two-year US note finished with a rate of 0.97% from 0.89% on Friday. The Australian Dollar underperformed FX, tumbling 1.21% lower to 0.7210 (0.7288), while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) settled at 0.6810 (0.6871), down 1.01%. The Euro reversed its gains made last week. After climbing t 1.1483 on Friday, the shared currency slid 0.50% to 1.1415 in late New York trade on Friday. Sterling fell 0.49% to 1.3660 (1.3715). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar edged higher to 114.20 from 114.05. The Greenback was mostly higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) pair rallied to 1.3485 from 1.3455 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.3575 (6.3635). Risk appetite waned and the broad measures of global equities mostly lower. The DOW closed at 35,960 (36,203 Friday), while the S&P 500 was little changed at 4,674 (4,680). Australia’s ASX 200 finished at 7,422 (7,435 Friday).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes bears inside monthly bullish channel

AUD/USD drops for the third consecutive day, fades bounce off intraday low. 50-DMA, rising channel challenges sellers beyond 0.7155. 100-DMA, upper line of the channel restricts short-term recovery. Bulls need to cross 200-DMA to retake controls. AUD/USD remains pressured inside a short-term bullish chart pattern but below the key moving...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains traction, resumes the upside above 1.1400

EUR/USD picks up pace and extends the bounce off 1.1400. The greenback remains under pressure and retests the 95.00 area. German 10y Bund yields add to Friday’s gains around -0.03% region. The optimism seems to have returned to the single currency and now lifts EUR/USD back to the 1.1430...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP to slip below 0.8300 in the near-term – ING

Economists at ING think UK data releases will keep offering support to the pound. Subsequently, EUR/GBP is set to move below 0.83 in the near-term. Data to help, political noise to have little impact. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a quite fragile position after receiving multiple calls to resign,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered just above 95.00

The index starts the week on the back footing above 95.00. US stocks, bond markets will be closed on Monday. DXY gyrates around the 200-week SMA around 95.10. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, begins the trading week slightly on the defensive in the low-95.00s.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the downside comes 130.00

EUR/JPY reverses two daily pullbacks in a row and approaches 131.00. The 100-day SMA around 130.00 offers initial contention. As long as the cross remains capped by the YTD high at 131.60 (January 5), further consolidation or a move lower should remain in the pipeline. On the latter, the 130.00 area, where the 100-day SMA sits, should hold the initial test ahead of the so far 2022 low at 129.77 (January 14).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off weekly-lows reclaims 0.9100

The USD/CHF fall ended after three consecutive days amid a risk-off market mood. The rise of the 10-year US Treasury yield underpins the greenback. USD/CHF is neutral biased, but a bullish-engulfing candle pattern may open the door for an upside move; otherwise, it could challenge August 2021 monthly lows. The...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

Most traded stocks of the week

Below is a list of the 20 most traded stocks among StoneX Retail clients during the five trading sessions to the end of play on Thursday January 13. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. Electric vehicle stocks remain hot in early 2022, with Tesla remaining the most traded stock in...
STOCKS
investing.com

Overseas Emerging Markets' Downside Channels Look Promising

For a full year now, the emerging markets fund iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) has been following a relatively smooth descending channel, bouncing between support (green line) and resistance (red line). It doesn’t always make it all the way to the line, but there’s no doubt that, with all...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy