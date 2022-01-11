Palladium found sellers and can resume the downside

Aussie, Kiwi Tumble, Lead FX Lower; Euro, Sterling Slide. Summary: After it’s slide that kicked off 2022, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favourite measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies rebounded 0.40% to 95.17 (94.80 Friday). US Treasury bond yields rose their briskest since 1992, the benchmark 10-Year note spiking 8 basis points to 1.78%. The two-year US note finished with a rate of 0.97% from 0.89% on Friday. The Australian Dollar underperformed FX, tumbling 1.21% lower to 0.7210 (0.7288), while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) settled at 0.6810 (0.6871), down 1.01%. The Euro reversed its gains made last week. After climbing t 1.1483 on Friday, the shared currency slid 0.50% to 1.1415 in late New York trade on Friday. Sterling fell 0.49% to 1.3660 (1.3715). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar edged higher to 114.20 from 114.05. The Greenback was mostly higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) pair rallied to 1.3485 from 1.3455 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.3575 (6.3635). Risk appetite waned and the broad measures of global equities mostly lower. The DOW closed at 35,960 (36,203 Friday), while the S&P 500 was little changed at 4,674 (4,680). Australia’s ASX 200 finished at 7,422 (7,435 Friday).

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO