Middletown, NJ

Middletown North over Neptune - Boys basketball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Tommy Giannone netted a game-high 23 points as Middletown North topped Neptune, 56-30, in Middletown. Giannone also had eight rebounds and two blocks...

NJ.com

Neptune over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Ahjanae Young compiled 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists for Neptune in its 47-22 win against Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jayden Foster registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with three steals and one block for Neptune (5-2). Christian Sikaras logged six points, four rebounds, two assists and two...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls basketball recap

Emma Peretti turned in an impressive 38 points, 23 rebounds and one assist for Hammonton in its 86-74 win against Our Lady of Mercy in Hammonton. Ava Divello produced 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Giada Palmieri went for 16 points, 12 boards and three dimes for Hammonton (3-2). Shamaya Simola’s 10 points, five rebounds and two assists made up the rest of the scoring in the victory.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 29 points in its 62-59 victory over Middletown South in Middletown. Tommy Schork went for 22 points, 12 boards, four blocks, one assist and one steal for Middletown South (2-6). Dylan Csik contributed with 13 points, four dimes and one rebound while Pat Brown added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the losing effort.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Freshman guard Julia Zimmermann scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 47-34 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Zimmerman had two of Holy Cross Prep’s three, three-point field goals. Holy Cross Prep (3-2) also received 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior Natalie Schultz and...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Spotswood over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Roman Carone made two 3-pointers and seven free throws on the way to a team-high 25 points to lead Spotswood to a victory on the road over Metuchen, 62-55. Casey Cumiskey hit three 3s and three free throws, finishing with 16 points, while Aiden Scher tallied 10 points with six made free throws for Spotswood (6-3), which broke a tie after one by outscoring Metuchen 18-12 in the second quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Pennington - Girls basketball recap

Erin Maguire registered 26 points, eight dimes, six rebounds, two steals and a block for Hun in its 58-51 victory over Pennington in Princeton. Anna Schweer’s near double-double of 10 points, nine boards, three steals and a block added to the win for Hun (5-5). Morgan Matthews went for...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Overbrook over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Devon Johnson and Jaylan Hornsby scored 18 points apiece for Overbrook in its 76-33 win against Schalick in Pine Hill. Ryan Ford netted 10 points for Overbrook (4-2). Schalick is 1-7 following the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township over Absegami - Boys basketball recap

Gavin Aftanis racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and one steal for Middle Township in its 71-46 victory against Absegami in Cape May Court House. Michael Zarfati collected 13 points, two assists, two steals and one rebound for Middle Township (6-2) as Jamir McNeil contributed with 12 points, seven boards, one dime and one steal in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Harrison had five players score between seven and 12 points during a 46-33 win over Bergen Charter in Harrison. It was the first win of the season for Harrison, now 1-4. Junior guard Edward Burgos scored a team-high 12 points for Harrison. Jake Mulrenan and Ethan Oeckel each scored 10 points for the winners.
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy (3-4) led 28-19 at the half, but Plainfield (6-3) rallied back with a 17-7 third quarter run before outscoring the road team 8-6 in overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Garfield - Girls basketball recap

Destiney Ndio had 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead Lodi to a 45.17 win over Garfield in Garfield. Benita Osmani contributed eight points for Lodi while Jasjeevan had a team-high four steals. Lodi (2-9) has now won two in a row after dropping its first nine games. The winners...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Florence - Boys basketball recap

Senior Adam Harris scored 25 points to lead New Egypt to a 54-32 win over Florence in New Egypt. Harris is now averaging 20.1 points per game. Junior Devin Kimmick added 16 points and hit two of New Egypt’s four three-point field goals. New Egypt (4-2) had a 4-1...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Oakcrest outlasts Hammonton in triple-OT thriller

McCray Huggins made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points to lead Oakcrest to a thrilling victory at home over Hammonton, 54-52, in triple overtime. Josiah Casanova tallied 16 points with three made 3s and three made free throws, while Marcus Holcomb finished with 12 points for Oakcrest (2-6), which locked down on defense in the fourth quarter, holding Hammonton to just four points to force overtime.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Pennsville - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Fusik headlined a balanced Wildwood scoring effort with 13 points in its 63-42 win against Wildwood in Pennsville. Ernie Troiano delivered nine points for Wildwood (7-3). Luke Wood and Jeremy Wilson went for eight points apiece for Pennsville (0-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Aneesa Artis made two 3-pointers and five free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Burlington City to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 47-30. Janae Barnes finished with 18 points with two made 3s and four made free throws while Jah’Naye Royster chipped in six points for Burlington City (5-3), which led by 11 after three before putting things away by outscoring Doane Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Hightstown rallies past Allentown

Behind 24 points from Kyla Glasser-Hyman and 12 from Abby Misier, Hightstown rallied past Allentown on Friday, 50-48. The Redbirds were up 35-29 entering the fourth quarter before the Rams outscored Allentown 21-13 in that final frame to get the win. Glasser-Hyman reached 20 points for the seventh time in...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

Community Policy