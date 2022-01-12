ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

East Orange over Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Ebrahim Kaba posted a double-double with 13 points, and 13rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals to lead East Orange in a 64-35...

NJ.com

Burlington City over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Aneesa Artis made two 3-pointers and five free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Burlington City to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 47-30. Janae Barnes finished with 18 points with two made 3s and four made free throws while Jah’Naye Royster chipped in six points for Burlington City (5-3), which led by 11 after three before putting things away by outscoring Doane Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over Piscataway Tech - Boys basketball recap

Leading by four points entering the fourth quarter, Somerset Tech then used a 20-6 advantage in the final period to defeat Piscataway Tech, 63-45 in Piscataway. Somerset Tech (2-8) was led by junior Shrey Mehta, who scored 17 points. Robert Pasquale scored 12 points and Rayyan Alidina added 11. Alidina hit three of Somerset Tech’s five three-point field goals.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Harrison had five players score between seven and 12 points during a 46-33 win over Bergen Charter in Harrison. It was the first win of the season for Harrison, now 1-4. Junior guard Edward Burgos scored a team-high 12 points for Harrison. Jake Mulrenan and Ethan Oeckel each scored 10 points for the winners.
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy (3-4) led 28-19 at the half, but Plainfield (6-3) rallied back with a 17-7 third quarter run before outscoring the road team 8-6 in overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Hopatcong over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap

For the second straight game, Hopatcong won a nail-biter. With senior Jared Farina scoring 17 points, Hopatcong defeated Roselle Park, 58-56 in Hopatcong. Hopatcong (8-3) has now won three in a row. It’s the second straight two-point win, after Hopatcong defeated Vernon, 51-49 in its previous game. Sophomore Japhet...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Latrell Bullock posted 17 points for Holy Cross Prep in its 51-45 victory against Willingboro in Willingboro. Donovan Fey and Jacob Smith contributed for Holy Cross Prep (3-3) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Naim Louis-Foster (12) and Isaih Larose (10) had double figures for Willingboro (0-10). The N.J. High...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Freshman guard Julia Zimmermann scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 47-34 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Zimmerman had two of Holy Cross Prep’s three, three-point field goals. Holy Cross Prep (3-2) also received 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior Natalie Schultz and...
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap

Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals while Crosby got 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists and three steals for Morristown-Beard (1-3). Senior Jaron Afuola dished out six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Roman Carone made two 3-pointers and seven free throws on the way to a team-high 25 points to lead Spotswood to a victory on the road over Metuchen, 62-55. Casey Cumiskey hit three 3s and three free throws, finishing with 16 points, while Aiden Scher tallied 10 points with six made free throws for Spotswood (6-3), which broke a tie after one by outscoring Metuchen 18-12 in the second quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair Kimberley over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Brennan Columbia-Walsh led Montclair Kimberley with 14 points in its 43-38 victory against Johnson in Montclair. Isiah Udofia (11) and Isaac Wise (10) were the top secondary scorers for Montclair Kimberley (1-2). Lucas Zamboni’s 11 points paced Johnson (4-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Pennington - Girls basketball recap

Erin Maguire registered 26 points, eight dimes, six rebounds, two steals and a block for Hun in its 58-51 victory over Pennington in Princeton. Anna Schweer’s near double-double of 10 points, nine boards, three steals and a block added to the win for Hun (5-5). Morgan Matthews went for...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township over Absegami - Boys basketball recap

Gavin Aftanis racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and one steal for Middle Township in its 71-46 victory against Absegami in Cape May Court House. Michael Zarfati collected 13 points, two assists, two steals and one rebound for Middle Township (6-2) as Jamir McNeil contributed with 12 points, seven boards, one dime and one steal in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Gateway - Girls basketball recap

Kayleigh Armstrong netted 19 points to guide Haddon Township in its 44-32 victory against Gateway in Westmont. Sara Wiedeman was the second-leading scorer for Haddon Township (7-1) with 13 points. Angelina Zagone and Molly Shoulders led Gateway (6-3) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 29 points in its 62-59 victory over Middletown South in Middletown. Tommy Schork went for 22 points, 12 boards, four blocks, one assist and one steal for Middletown South (2-6). Dylan Csik contributed with 13 points, four dimes and one rebound while Pat Brown added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the losing effort.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Neptune over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Ahjanae Young compiled 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists for Neptune in its 47-22 win against Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jayden Foster registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with three steals and one block for Neptune (5-2). Christian Sikaras logged six points, four rebounds, two assists and two...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
