Ellis’ Triple Double takes Plainfield over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Tahmir Ellis left it all on the floor with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists as Plainfield won on the road, 63-55,...www.nj.com
Tahmir Ellis left it all on the floor with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists as Plainfield won on the road, 63-55,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0