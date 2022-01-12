ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton holds off Steinert with big 4th quarter - Boys basketball recap

By John Haley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steinert, in search of its first win of the season, led by one point heading into the fourth quarter, but Princeton took over from there and wound up posting...

Hun over Pennington - Girls basketball recap

Erin Maguire registered 26 points, eight dimes, six rebounds, two steals and a block for Hun in its 58-51 victory over Pennington in Princeton. Anna Schweer’s near double-double of 10 points, nine boards, three steals and a block added to the win for Hun (5-5). Morgan Matthews went for...
PENNINGTON, NJ
Boys basketball: Hopewell Valley over Princeton

Ryan Kuuskvere had 15 points and Kevin Ellis had 11 as Hopewell Valley held off Princeton 55-51 on Friday in Princeton. The Bulldogs led 18-12 after a quarter and 33-24 at the half on the way to the win, holding off a late Princeton rally that saw the Tigers outscore Hopewell Valley 19-13 in the final quarter.
PRINCETON, NJ
Boys basketball: Salem earns clutch win over Gloucester Catholic for 6th straight W

Anthony Farmer made four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and two assists as Salem earned a narrow victory on the road over Gloucester Catholic, 49-47. Holding a five-point lead late, Gloucester Catholic hit a 3 to cut the deficit to two. The team had a shot at tying things up in the final seconds of the game, attempting a tip-in off a lob pass but unable to convert, as Salem held on to secure the clutch victory, its sixth consecutive win after three straight losses to start the season.
SALEM, NJ
Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap

Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals while Crosby got 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists and three steals for Morristown-Beard (1-3). Senior Jaron Afuola dished out six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Holy Cross Prep over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Freshman guard Julia Zimmermann scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 47-34 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Zimmerman had two of Holy Cross Prep’s three, three-point field goals. Holy Cross Prep (3-2) also received 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior Natalie Schultz and...
HIGH SCHOOL
Burlington City over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Aneesa Artis made two 3-pointers and five free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Burlington City to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 47-30. Janae Barnes finished with 18 points with two made 3s and four made free throws while Jah’Naye Royster chipped in six points for Burlington City (5-3), which led by 11 after three before putting things away by outscoring Doane Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy (3-4) led 28-19 at the half, but Plainfield (6-3) rallied back with a 17-7 third quarter run before outscoring the road team 8-6 in overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Spotswood over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Roman Carone made two 3-pointers and seven free throws on the way to a team-high 25 points to lead Spotswood to a victory on the road over Metuchen, 62-55. Casey Cumiskey hit three 3s and three free throws, finishing with 16 points, while Aiden Scher tallied 10 points with six made free throws for Spotswood (6-3), which broke a tie after one by outscoring Metuchen 18-12 in the second quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Boys basketball: Oakcrest outlasts Hammonton in triple-OT thriller

McCray Huggins made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points to lead Oakcrest to a thrilling victory at home over Hammonton, 54-52, in triple overtime. Josiah Casanova tallied 16 points with three made 3s and three made free throws, while Marcus Holcomb finished with 12 points for Oakcrest (2-6), which locked down on defense in the fourth quarter, holding Hammonton to just four points to force overtime.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Girls basketball: Hightstown rallies past Allentown

Behind 24 points from Kyla Glasser-Hyman and 12 from Abby Misier, Hightstown rallied past Allentown on Friday, 50-48. The Redbirds were up 35-29 entering the fourth quarter before the Rams outscored Allentown 21-13 in that final frame to get the win. Glasser-Hyman reached 20 points for the seventh time in...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Holy Cross Prep over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Latrell Bullock posted 17 points for Holy Cross Prep in its 51-45 victory against Willingboro in Willingboro. Donovan Fey and Jacob Smith contributed for Holy Cross Prep (3-3) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Naim Louis-Foster (12) and Isaih Larose (10) had double figures for Willingboro (0-10). The N.J. High...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Middle Township over Absegami - Boys basketball recap

Gavin Aftanis racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and one steal for Middle Township in its 71-46 victory against Absegami in Cape May Court House. Michael Zarfati collected 13 points, two assists, two steals and one rebound for Middle Township (6-2) as Jamir McNeil contributed with 12 points, seven boards, one dime and one steal in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls basketball: Trinity Hall outlasts Rumson-Fair Haven in gritty road win (PHOTOS)

Nina Emnace scored a team-high 16 points to lead Trinty Hall to a hard-fought victory on the road over Rumson-Fair Haven, 44-41. It was a close game throughout, with Rumson-Fair Haven maintaining a lead throughout the first half and taking a six-point lead into the break. Trinity Hall took control by outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven by a count of 13-7 in the third quarter, carrying the momentum throughout the fourth quarter to eke out the narrow win.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Harrison had five players score between seven and 12 points during a 46-33 win over Bergen Charter in Harrison. It was the first win of the season for Harrison, now 1-4. Junior guard Edward Burgos scored a team-high 12 points for Harrison. Jake Mulrenan and Ethan Oeckel each scored 10 points for the winners.
HARRISON, NJ
Neptune over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Ahjanae Young compiled 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists for Neptune in its 47-22 win against Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jayden Foster registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with three steals and one block for Neptune (5-2). Christian Sikaras logged six points, four rebounds, two assists and two...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
