Gold ETF long term cycles and Elliott Wave analysis

Short Term Elliott Wave View in S&P500 ETF (SPY) suggests rally to 480.02 ended wave ((1)) on January 4, 2022 high. Wave ((2)) pullback is currently in progress with subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from January 4, wave 1 ended at 475.58 and rally in wave 2 ended at 478.96. The ETF extends lower in wave 3 towards 462.74 with internal as an impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 476 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 477.98. Wave ((iii)) ended at 465.43, wave ((iv)) ended at 470.82, and wave ((v)) ended at 462.74. This completed wave 3 in higher degree. Wave 4 bounce ended at 467 and the last push lower wave 5 ended at 456.60 which also completed wave (A).

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO