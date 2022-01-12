ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Boys basketball: Gyimesi, RFH top Matawan at home

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Gyimesi recorded a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Matawan, 87-45, in Rumson. Trent Sloan and Cal Famula...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

Comments / 0

