No. 10 Rutgers Prep over Immaculata - Boys basketball recap

Emma Peretti turned in an impressive 38 points, 23 rebounds and one assist for Hammonton in its 86-74 win against Our Lady of Mercy in Hammonton. Ava Divello produced 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Giada Palmieri went for 16 points, 12 boards and three dimes for Hammonton (3-2). Shamaya Simola’s 10 points, five rebounds and two assists made up the rest of the scoring in the victory.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO