Vučević, DeRozan lift Bulls over Pistons 133-87

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
The Chicago Bulls decimated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at the United Center, winning 133-87 in the Bulls’ most lopsided scoreline of the season. Chicago only led by a single point after the first quarter, but the Bulls really broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Pistons 36-14 en route to the 46-point margin.
Hypothetical scenarios are a big deal in the NBA. Fans and analysts alike love to compare players and teams from different eras, trying to spark debates around the community. The GOAT debate is the biggest example of that, but that's not the only topic being discussed around the league right now.
Even after coming off a brutal loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls still remain atop the Eastern Conference. Although, that loss only confirmed some common suspicions. The Bulls saw Derrick Jones Jr. go out with a knee injury within the first 30 seconds of that game, and thus...
Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
The Chicago Bulls have exceeded every fan’s wildest expectation this season, as they own the best record in the Eastern Conference and are very much a contender. However, the early success hasn’t stopped the Bulls front office from looking for championship upgrades via the trade market. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls are most likely to trade this player in search of a championship upgrade.
The Brooklyn Nets put the clamps on the Chicago Bulls en route to a massive 138-112 win in Chicago at the United Center. Guard James Harden put on a passing display during the team’s long second-half scoring run, pushing the team to a 38 point lead at one point in the fourth.
During his career, NBA legend Michael Jordan never had an issue in making his feelings known. He has many infamous stories about trash-talking and later on destroying his opponents. So it goes without saying that MJ made quite a few enemies throughout his career. Despite that, he never failed to...
