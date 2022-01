The Cardano price analysis is bearish. The resistance for ADA is found at $1.30. Support is present at $1.17. The Cardano price analysis is bearish as it shows the cryptocurrency has been devalued to the $1.217 limit as the bearish momentum has been revived. The price function is headed down again, and the red candlestick is marking the loss in price as the downward trend has been restored. The bulls tried to take over the market earlier as the price went through significant improvement. Yet today, the bears have been able to take their position back after causing a decline in ADA price.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO