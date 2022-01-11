ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAW: COVID-SENATE HRG: FAUCI FIRES BACK AT PAUL ON MISINFORMATION

WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Fauci: "Now, I guess you could say,...

www.wfmz.com

The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
Lawrence Post

“He was afraid that he would get some kind of health complication from the vaccine”, Anti-vaxxer who ignored his wife’s requests to get the COVID-19 vaccine has died of the disease

Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic is still having a catastrophic impact on our everyday health and our loved ones. Sadly, the coronavirus was detrimental to the 45-year-old man who reportedly ignored his wife’s pleas to get the Coronavirus vaccine. After a few weeks in hospital, he lost his final battle against the killer virus. The man reportedly died of COVID-19 on January 2 after being admitted to hospital in December and placed in an induced coma. His family still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, but says he had not been vaccinated, despite his wife’s attempts to persuade him.
