RAW: COVID-SENATE HRG: FAUCI FIRES BACK AT PAUL ON MISINFORMATION

Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic is still having a catastrophic impact on our everyday health and our loved ones. Sadly, the coronavirus was detrimental to the 45-year-old man who reportedly ignored his wife’s pleas to get the Coronavirus vaccine. After a few weeks in hospital, he lost his final battle against the killer virus. The man reportedly died of COVID-19 on January 2 after being admitted to hospital in December and placed in an induced coma. His family still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, but says he had not been vaccinated, despite his wife’s attempts to persuade him.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO