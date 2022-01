“Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find everyone. The vaccinated and those on the third dose will be exposed “to the variant and many of them” will probably be infected but, most likely, will not end up in hospital and will not die “. This was stated by Anthony Fauci, the American super-expert in infectious diseases and Joe Biden’s adviser for Covid, underlining that the unvaccinated will pay a higher price instead. Fauci then explains how the United States could be on the threshold of a transition period after which it could become possible to live with Covid.

