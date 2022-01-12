No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks’ game against Texas Christian University (TCU) that was previously postponed due to COVID has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 3. The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 1, is scheduled to a tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+ […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Champions Indoor Football (CIF) removed the Wichita Force from their league on Thursday, Jan. 13. The CIF announced the removal of the team in a Facebook post where they stated that the Wichita Force was found to be in violation of multiple league requirements. The post also says that the […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66. Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn’t trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play. Audrey Warren scored […]
CINCINNATI, Ohio. (KSNW) — After a three-game losing streak that stretches all the way back to Dec. 21, 2021, the Shockers women’s basketball team got back on track with a 76-66 win on the road against Cincinnati. The win puts Wichita State at 10-5 on the year and brings them to 1-1 in conference play. […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas City native Jenna Winebrenner is making her lifelong dream a reality. She is coming back home to be the newest member of the KC Current, as the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NWSL draft. “My parents are jumping up and down, my grandma is crying, I can’t even […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to track a significant climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 19,414 people testing positive for the coronavirus. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Wednesday, […]
MIAMI, Okla. (KSNF) — It’s not unusual to try your hand at gaming when you go to Las Vegas. But one local man will be putting everything on the line when he goes there next week. There are a lot of construction workers in the Four States that can build a wall with bricks, but […]
The last time the Chiefs played the Steelers in the playoffs, Tyreek Hill was a wide-eyed rookie wide receiver, Chris Jones was learning the ropes at defensive tackle and Travis Kelce was only just becoming one of the league's best tight ends.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have designated wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to return to practice Thursday after undergoing shoulder surgery in week 5. Given the NFL’s Injured/Reserve rules, the Steelers now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster and have him available to play. JuJu missed a large part […]
