No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61.

Former head coach Roy Williams of North Carolina and Kansas waves to the crowd as he is introduced during a game between Iowa State and Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas Bobby Pettiford (0) drives to basket against Iowa State guard Caleb Grill in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford (0) and Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna (23) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas Mitch Lightfoot (44) lays the ball up between Iowa State’s Robert Jones (12) and Aljaz Kunc (5) first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12. Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State.

