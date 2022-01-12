ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You can also buy the Galaxy S21 FE in this exclusive blue color

By Ben Sin
xda-developers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Samsung announced its mid-range Galaxy S21 FE at CES last week, there were four colors on display, three of which are the playful, bright pastel kind that we at XDA adore. Well, not even a week in and a new navy blue colorway has popped up, but it is exclusive...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Pastel Colors#Blue Color#Best Buy#Smart Phone#Xda#Navy#At T#Qualcomm#Super Amoled#S21 Fe#Ui
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

This is how much your used Android phone will sell for in 2022

It’s a well-established fact that Android phones offer much worse resale value when compared to iPhones. But there are certain brands and models within the Android world that take a nosedive within their first year of release. So, instead of being taken by surprise with an unexpectedly low price when selling off your current phone, it’s better to know the real market value beforehand — and you can even use this price data to make the most of your next smartphone purchase as well.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Amazon will give you a $100 gift card if you buy a Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung has finally released the Galaxy S21 FE, which will likely serve as a cheaper alternative to the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. Even though the initial retail price of $699 seems like a relatively good deal, the sales and promotions are starting immediately, just as they did for the S20 FE. Case in point: if you buy a Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon, the store will throw in a $100 Amazon gift card.
RETAIL
mobilesyrup.com

This dongle from Motorola can give you access to wireless Android Auto

If you’ve been wanting to use Android Auto in your car, but it doesn’t have wireless Auto factory fitted, this new dongle/adapter from Motorola might solve the issue. First off, while the MA1 dongle does have Motorola’s name on it, it’s not made by the Motorola phone company that we all know. Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics (SGW Global), a China-based company that officially licenses Motorola’s name, is behind the adapter.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best T-Mobile phones for 2022

From foldable screens to 5G connectivity, phone companies are innovating and evolving faster than ever. While Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy line top many people's wish list, plenty of other phone-makers are gunning for their place with excellent handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits T-Mobile subscribers, who now have many fantastic handsets to choose from, and in a wide range of prices. Keep reading to see our recommendations on the best T-Mobile phones available right now, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy