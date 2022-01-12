ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Attorney announces bid for First Judicial District judge

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities attorney announced Tuesday that she is running for circuit court judge part II of the First Judicial District.

Lois Shults Davis will seek the Republican nomination for the seat in the upcoming May 3 primary.

“I have practiced law for 40 years in upper East Tennessee, I know a fair number of people and have been blessed to be able to work with a fair number of people here so I hope that I have a more than fighting chance of winning this election,” Shults Davis said.

The First Judicial District includes Carter, Unicoi, Johnson, and Washington counties.

