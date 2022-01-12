ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has acknowledged that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, as the government nears a decision on whether...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Australian#Serbian#Visa
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy