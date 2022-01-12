Local districts adjusting quarantine guidelines

SEATTLE - Just as K-12 students and staff begin to settle into winter break, the largest school district in the state shared that remote learning could be on the horizon in January due to the Omicron variant. The Seattle Public Schools Coronavirus Update said in part:. The Omicron variant of...
“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors. School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again,...
ST. GEORGE — As the state set an all-time record for new COVID-19 infections on Friday with a continuing surge of the omicron variant, the Utah Department of Health released what it calls new guidelines for isolation and quarantine if someone tests positive. The state guidelines are the same...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- California now allows healthcare workers with covid-19 to stay on the job if they are asymptomatic. As we reported last night, in an effort to address hospital staffing shortages across the state. Here in Eureka Providence, Saint Joseph Hospital indicated it is seeing between 40 to 50 health care workers out […]
Some Las Vegas valley nurses are blasting policies at some hospitals where workers infected with COVID-19 are allowed to stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms. Hospitals say they’re following updated CDC guidelines to address staff shortages.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has updated the district’s coronavirus quarantine guidelines. The new guidelines include isolation for at least five days, even if you have been vaccinated. The full guidelines include: If You Tested Positive (Isolation):You need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:• Stay home and avoid in-person contact […]
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation for K-12 schools. COVID-19: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high. In a Monday press release, MDHHS said quarantine and isolation could be shortened to five days in some circumstances,...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is urging schools in the county to tighten down COVID-19 precautions at big events due to the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. SRHD warned that school gatherings with a large attendance can act as super-spreader events and put a strain on...
MEAD, Wash. - Mead School District is getting in line with the new changes to CDC recommendations for K-12 schools in regards to the length of the quarantine period along with how the school handles COVID outbreaks. The district will now allow students and staff who tested positive to return...
On Friday, Jan. 7, an emergency mask mandate will go into effect for anyone 2 years or older inside a public place in Douglas County, which includes Lawrence. The Lawrence-Douglas Public Health Department and the County Commission issued the emergency public health order on Wednesday in an attempt to protect its residents from the ongoing COVID-19 surge and to alleviate local health care systems.
WARDEN, Wash. - Warden School District is moving classes online for the next week as the surge in COVID-19 moves through their students and staff. In-person learning will move online and extracurricular activities will be canceled beginning Friday, Jan. 14 and will resume on Friday, Jan. 24. The school wrote...
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have updated quarantine and isolation guidelines for people exposed to COVID-19, mostly adopting recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidelines apply to the general public, businesses and K-12 schools, but they don't apply to health care settings,...
Related video: What to do if you can’t find a COVID-19 test COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is aligning its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines with those recently set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recently cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to […]
