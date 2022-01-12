ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local districts adjusting quarantine guidelines

 3 days ago

Amidst changing guidelines, test shortages, and spiking cases, families are...

www.khq.com

popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox44news.com

Schools closing due to rise in COVID cases

WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors. School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again,...
WACO, TX
#Cdc#Quarantine
stgeorgeutah.com

Utah releases new COVID quarantine guidelines as state hits pandemic record

ST. GEORGE — As the state set an all-time record for new COVID-19 infections on Friday with a continuing surge of the omicron variant, the Utah Department of Health released what it calls new guidelines for isolation and quarantine if someone tests positive. The state guidelines are the same...
UTAH STATE
KIEM-TV Redwood News

California now allows healthcare workers with covid-19 to stay on the job if asymptomatic

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- California now allows healthcare workers with covid-19 to stay on the job if they are asymptomatic. As we reported last night, in an effort to address hospital staffing shortages across the state.  Here in Eureka Providence, Saint Joseph Hospital indicated it is seeing between 40 to 50 health care workers out […] The post California now allows healthcare workers with covid-19 to stay on the job if asymptomatic appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has updated the district’s coronavirus quarantine guidelines. The new guidelines include isolation for at least five days, even if you have been vaccinated. The full guidelines include: If You Tested Positive (Isolation):You need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:•    Stay home and avoid in-person contact […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
nbc25news.com

MDHHS shortens quarantine, isolation period for students, staff at K-12 schools

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation for K-12 schools. COVID-19: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high. In a Monday press release, MDHHS said quarantine and isolation could be shortened to five days in some circumstances,...
MICHIGAN STATE
KHQ Right Now

Mead School District now requiring shorter quarantine for COVID-19 cases

MEAD, Wash. - Mead School District is getting in line with the new changes to CDC recommendations for K-12 schools in regards to the length of the quarantine period along with how the school handles COVID outbreaks. The district will now allow students and staff who tested positive to return...
MEAD, WA
Kansas City Star

Douglas County brings back mask mandate as COVID infection rate spikes, starting Friday

On Friday, Jan. 7, an emergency mask mandate will go into effect for anyone 2 years or older inside a public place in Douglas County, which includes Lawrence. The Lawrence-Douglas Public Health Department and the County Commission issued the emergency public health order on Wednesday in an attempt to protect its residents from the ongoing COVID-19 surge and to alleviate local health care systems.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KHQ Right Now

Warden School District to move classes online amid COVID-19 surge

WARDEN, Wash. - Warden School District is moving classes online for the next week as the surge in COVID-19 moves through their students and staff. In-person learning will move online and extracurricular activities will be canceled beginning Friday, Jan. 14 and will resume on Friday, Jan. 24. The school wrote...
WARDEN, WA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials issue new quarantine, isolation guidelines

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have updated quarantine and isolation guidelines for people exposed to COVID-19, mostly adopting recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidelines apply to the general public, businesses and K-12 schools, but they don't apply to health care settings,...
HOMELESS

