JCA to host reception for “Insequential Hits” artist Nathaniel Allen

By Jaine Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson Center for the Arts will host an artist’s reception honoring Nathaniel Allen from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to what will be a fun and highly entertaining event. Nathaniel Allen’s “Insequential Hits” exhibition is already a hit with visitors to the arts...

