ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic blames agent for Australian paperwork ‘mistake’ and admits not isolating after positive Covid result

By Paul Karp and Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPq99_0djEK2S400

Novak Djokovic has blamed his agent for an “administrative mistake” when declaring he had not travelled in the two weeks before his flight to Australia and acknowledged an “error of judgment” by not isolating after he tested positive for Covid.

The world No 1 released a statement on Wednesday in a bid to address what he called “continuing misinformation” about his activities in December before he came to Australia in a bid to retain his Australian Open crown.

But Djokovic’s statement, posted to Instagram, did not address reports by Der Spiegel claiming apparent anomalies with his 16 December PCR test result. The reporting has raised questions about the positive Covid diagnosis that forms the basis of his exemption to travel to Australia.

Wednesday’s statement claims he wasn’t notified of his positive result until 17 December despite Djokovic’s affidavit to the federal circuit court that he was both “tested and diagnosed” on 16 December.

Related: Andy Murray says Djokovic has questions to answer as players dive into visa row

Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, has confirmed he is still considering re-cancelling Djokovic’s visa, citing “lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation” from the player’s lawyers as the cause of delay.

Djokovic had his visa restored by the federal circuit court on Monday but his ability to stay in Australia was put in doubt by the ministerial review.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Australian Border Force was investigating his pre-flight declaration after images emerged suggesting he was in Belgrade less than two weeks before his flight from Spain to Australia on 4 January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJehi_0djEK2S400
Statement released by Novak Djokovic regarding his positive Covid test and Australian travel declaration. Photograph: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

On Wednesday, Djokovic said he wished to correct “misinformation … in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia”.

“I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations,” he said.

“I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on 14 December after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with Covid-19.

“Despite having no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR test on that same day.”

Djokovic said on 17 December he attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children, after testing negative again on a rapid test. “I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.”

Djokovic said after receiving the positive result he nevertheless attended his tennis centre in Belgrade on 18 December to uphold a “longstanding commitment for a L’Equipe interview” because he “felt obliged” to and “didn’t want to let the journalist down”. Djokovic says he socially distanced and wore a mask except while photos were taken.

“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”

Djokovic said the incorrect pre-travel declaration of 1 January was “submitted by my support team on my behalf”.

“My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia. This was a human error and certainly not deliberate.”

Djokovic said he has “provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify this matter” but would not be making further comment “out of the utmost respect for the Australian government and their authorities and current process”.

Djokovic did not address the Der Spiegel report which claimed the QR code for his 16 December PCR test showed a negative result when they scanned it earlier this week before subsequently giving a positive result.

It also claimed to have uncovered anomalies between the paper version of the PCR test result shown to be positive and the digital version of it as presented by the tennis player’s lawyers.

The paper version reportedly suggests that the alleged positive test result is not from 16 December but – according to the time stamped on it – from 26 December. Spiegel acknowledged the timestamp could also reflect when the result was downloaded by the tested person.

According to findings by the IT research group Zerforschung, and shared with Spiegel, the positive test from 16 December had the Serb testing system number 7371999. Djokovic’s negative test result, carried out on 22 December, reportedly had an identification number that was about 50,000 positions lower.

The Zerforschung researchers have told Spiegel they have confirmation that the test ID numbers rise, rather than fall, raising questions that the test allegedly from 22 December was carried out prior to the test allegedly from 16 December.

Spiegel put questions to both Djokovic and Serbian health authorities but by Tuesday evening had yet to receive a response. The Guardian has also contacted Djokovic for comment.

A spokesperson for the Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said he was still considering use of his personal power to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

“Mr Djokovic’s lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa,” he said on Wednesday. “Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”

Around the same time that Djokovic’s statement was released, the world No 1 continued his tournament preparations by holding his first open training session on Rod Laver Arena with Tristan Schoolkate, a young Australian player.

Djokovic’s first two practices since his release from detention had been held in private with the doors of Rod Laver Arena locked and the court’s live feed turned off on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A hard lesson for Novak Djokovic: patience with vaccine sceptics is wearing thin

This weekend, Novak Djokovic should have been warming up for yet another grand slam. But instead the world No 1 tennis champion – and noted vaccine sceptic – is cooling his heels in an Australian quarantine hotel, while an international row rages over whether he should be kicked out of the country altogether. Djokovic had boasted on social media of securing an exemption, for medical reasons he has not explained, to the rules that all players in the Australian Open must be double-jabbed. But hours later he was stopped at the airport, his visa cancelled, and he was unceremoniously threatened with deportation. His lawyers are challenging that ruling, meaning the outcome of this particular tournament may now be determined in a court – rather than on one. Not since the actor Johnny Depp and his then wife, Amber Heard, flew their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country by private jet without the necessary paperwork has the power of celebrity met the force of Australian biosecurity requirements with quite such explosive results.
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

'I can’t defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Pcr#Visa#The Federal Circuit Court
golfmagic.com

Novak Djokovic isn't the only sports star to refuse a vaccine

Novak Djokovic, the multiple grand slam winner has been making headlines worldwide over his approach to Covid-19. But he's not the only sports star who has refused jabs or not disclosed their vaccination status in this world we now live in. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers drew headlines after he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
ESPN

Novak Djokovic is a profile in selfishness, and sports leaders are failing us all

Novak Djokovic, at least for the time being, has won his case against Australian authorities attempting to revoke the visa that would allow him to compete in the Australia Open, which begins Monday morning in Melbourne -- Sunday evening for U.S. viewers. The moment Djokovic takes the court at Rod Laver Arena, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win his 21st major title, finally, at long last, surpassing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their exhaustive, historic major title race. He has won the past three Australian Open titles and nine overall.
MLB
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy