The British pound has initially fallen during the trading session on Monday to reach down towards the 1.3535 level, only to turn around and show signs of life again. That being said, the market looks as if it is trying to fight this 200 day EMA that sits right at the top of the body of the candle and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that there would be a bit of a fight here. Furthermore, we are at the top of a major down trending channel and trying to break out above and go looking towards higher levels.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO