It was two dominating wins at Panther Gym on Thursday night, but Knoxville was only able to come away with one of those victories as the girls used suffocating defense to turn away Clarke 48-19 while the boys started off well but quickly got out of rhythm in a 90-61 loss to the Indians heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls game started slowly for both teams as scoring was hard to come by, but after a 6-0 run by Clarke to pull within three points late in the first half the Panthers put a 7-0 flurry of their own to take a 20-10 halftime lead and were never challenged for the rest of the game. Coach Matt Ritchhart said the defense was good and offense showed some life as the game wore on.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO