Hopewell, VA

Hopewell’s convoy passes Meadowbrook 60-47

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Hopewell dumped Meadowbrook 60-47 at Meadowbrook on January 11 in Virginia girls high school basketball action.

