Loss of Spike N370 glycosylation as an important evolutionary event for the enhanced infectivity of SARS-CoV-2

By Shuyuan Zhang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Sarbecovirus subgenus of betacoronaviruses and other members in this subgenus include SARS-CoV and coronaviruses mainly found in bats1. It is generally believed that like SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 has a natural origin and was selected either in animal hosts before zoonotic transfer, or in humans following zoonotic...

Dexamethasone ameliorates severe pneumonia but slightly enhances viral replication in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected Syrian hamsters

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in more than 230 million cases and over four million deaths worldwide. Furthermore, multiple emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants have shown enhanced infectivity, transmissibility, pathogenicity and ability to escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity [1]. The antibody resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants constitutes a challenge for current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. No specific antiviral is currently available for coronavirus in humans [2]. Although remdesivir was approved by the FDA for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the therapeutic effect is limited, particularly for critical cases with severe pneumonia. Therefore, a more effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 regimen is needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plant neighborhood shapes diversity and reduces interspecific variation of the phyllosphere microbiome

Microbial communities associated with plant leaf surfaces (i.e., the phyllosphere) are increasingly recognized for their role in plant health. While accumulating evidence suggests a role for host filtering of its microbiota, far less is known about how community composition is shaped by dispersal, including from neighboring plants. We experimentally manipulated the local plant neighborhood within which tomato, pepper, or bean plants were grown in a 3-month field trial. Focal plants were grown in the presence of con- or hetero-specific neighbors (or no neighbors) in a fully factorial combination. At 30-day intervals, focal plants were harvested and replaced with a new age- and species-matched cohort while allowing neighborhood plants to continue growing. Bacterial community profiling revealed that the strength of host filtering effects (i.e., interspecific differences in composition) decreased over time. In contrast, the strength of neighborhood effects increased over time, suggesting dispersal from neighboring plants becomes more important as neighboring plant biomass increases. We next implemented a cross-inoculation study in the greenhouse using inoculum generated from the field plants to directly test host filtering of microbiomes while controlling for directionality and source of dispersal. This experiment further demonstrated that focal host species, the host from which the microbiome came, and in one case the donor hosts' neighbors, contribute to variation in phyllosphere bacterial composition. Overall, our results suggest that local dispersal is a key factor in phyllosphere assembly, and that demographic factors such as nearby neighbor identity and biomass or age are important determinants of phyllosphere microbiome diversity.
Author Correction: Ecology, evolution and spillover of coronaviruses from bats

Cited references for data sourced from the PREDICT project were mislabeled as 'PREEMPT' in the Supplementary Data file originally published online. The supplementary data have been updated with the correct label. These authors contributed equally: Manuel Ruiz-Aravena, Clifton McKee. Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT,...
Clinical and genetic diagnosis of thirteen Japanese patients with hereditary spherocytosis

Hereditary spherocytosis is the most frequent cause of hereditary hemolytic anemia and is classified into five subtypes (SPH1-5) according to OMIM. Because the clinical and laboratory features of patients with SPH1-5 are variable, it is difficult to classify these patients into the five subtypes based only on these features. We performed target capture sequencing in 51 patients with hemolytic anemia associated with/without morphological abnormalities in red blood cells. Thirteen variants were identified in five hereditary spherocytosis-related genes (six in ANK1 [SPH1]; four in SPTB [SPH2]; and one in each of SPTA1 [SPH3], SLC4A1 [SPH4], and EPB42 [SPH5]). Among these variants, seven were novel. The distribution pattern of the variants was different from that reported previously in Japan but similar to those reported in other Asian countries. Comprehensive genomic analysis would be useful and recommended, especially for patients without a detailed family history and those receiving frequent blood transfusions due to chronic hemolytic anemia.
Expanding dendritic cell nomenclature in the single-cell era

Single-cell technologies have enabled extensive profiling studies of human and mouse tissues and the identification of an ever-growing number of transcriptional clusters within the dendritic cell (DC) lineage. Here, we discuss the importance of differentiating cell subsets from cell states when annotating DC clusters and propose a revised nomenclature of the DC lineage that integrates experimentally validated knowledge and unbiased transcriptomic profiling results.
Extension of human GCSF serum half-life by the fusion of albumin binding domain

Granulocyte colony stimulating factor (GCSF) can decrease mortality of patients undergo chemotherapy through increasing neutrophil counts. Many strategies have been developed to improve its blood circulating time. Albumin binding domain (ABD) was genetically fused to N-terminal end of GCSF encoding sequence and expressed as cytoplasmic inclusion bodies within Escherichia coli. Biological activity of ABD-GCSF protein was assessed by proliferation assay on NFS-60 cells. Physicochemical properties were analyzed through size exclusion chromatography, circular dichroism, intrinsic fluorescence spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering. Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic properties were also investigated in a neutropenic rat model. CD and IFS spectra revealed that ABD fusion to GCSF did not significantly affect the secondary and tertiary structures of the molecule. DLS and SEC results indicated the absence of aggregation formation. EC50 value of the ABD-GCSF in proliferation of NFS-60 cells was 75.76Â pg/ml after 72Â h in comparison with control GCSF molecules (Filgrastim: 73.1Â pg/ml and PEG-Filgrastim: 44.6Â pg/ml). Animal studies of ABD-GCSF represented improved serum half-life (9.3"‰Â±"‰0.7Â h) and consequently reduced renal clearance (16.1"‰Â±"‰1.4Â ml/h.kg) in comparison with Filgrastim (1.7"‰Â±"‰0.1Â h). Enhanced neutrophils count following administration of ABD-GCSF was comparable with Filgrastim and weaker than PEG-Filgrastim treated rats. In vitro and in vivo results suggested the ABD fusion as a potential approach for improving GCSF properties.
The association of reproductive history with hypertension and obesity according to menopausal status: the J-MICC Study

Previous studies have reported that the number of pregnancies and childbirths affected the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). However, the influence of reproductive history on hypertension and obesity, which are important risk factors for CVDs, is still unclear. Moreover, this association may vary depending on menopausal status. We evaluated the association of reproductive history with hypertension and obesity using a large cross-sectional dataset from the Japan Multi-Institutional Collaborative Cohort Study (J-MICC Study). At the baseline survey, physical data, blood samples, and self-reported health questionnaires were collected. Participants with insufficient data were excluded, and 24,558 women from eight study regions were included in this study. Logistic regression analysis was conducted to evaluate the association of reproductive history with hypertension and obesity using multivariable-adjusted odds ratios. In premenopausal women, childbirth showed a generally protective effect on hypertension but not on obesity. In postmenopausal women, childbirth was positively associated with obesity and hypertension but not with hypertension after adjusting for BMI. In conclusion, reproductive history was associated with hypertension and obesity in a large Japanese population, and this association differed between premenopausal and postmenopausal women.
Performance of a flow cytometry-based immunoassay for detection of antibodies binding to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

The performance of a laboratory-developed IgG/IgA flow cytometry-based immunoassay (FCI) using Jurkat T cells stably expressing full-length native S protein was compared against Elecsys electrochemiluminiscent (ECLIA) Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S (Roche Diagnostics, Pleasanton, CA, USA), and Liaison SARS-CoV-2 TrimericS IgG chemiluminiscent assay (CLIA) (Diasorin S.p.a, Saluggia, IT) for detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies. A total of 225 serum/plasma specimens from 120 acute or convalescent COVID-19 individuals were included. Overall, IgG/IgA-FCI yielded the highest number of positives (n"‰="‰179), followed by IgA-FCI (n"‰="‰177), Roche ECLIA (n"‰="‰175), IgG-FCI (n"‰="‰172) and Diasorin CLIA (n"‰="‰154). For sera collected early after the onset of symptoms (within 15Â days) IgG/IgA-FCI also returned the highest number of positive results (52/72; 72.2%). Positive percent agreement between FCI and compared immunoassays was highest for Roche ECLIA, ranging from 96.1 (IgG/IgA-FCI) to 97.7% (IgG-FCI), whereas negative percent agreement was higher between FCI and Diasosin CLIA, regardless of antibody isotype. The data suggest that FCI may outperform Roche ECLIA and Diasorin CLIA in terms of clinical sensitivity for serological diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Effect of linagliptin plus insulin in comparison to insulin alone on metabolic control and prognosis in hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

To evaluate the effect of the combination of linagliptin and insulin on metabolic control and prognosis in hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and hyperglycemia. A parallel double-blind randomized clinical trial including hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and hyperglycemia, randomized to receive 5Â mg linagliptin"‰+"‰insulin (LI group) or insulin alone (I group) was performed. The main outcomes were the need for assisted mechanical ventilation and glucose levels during hospitalization. Subjects were screened for eligibility at hospital admission if they were not with assisted mechanical ventilation and presented hyperglycemia, and a total of 73 patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and hyperglycemia were randomized to the LI group (n"‰="‰35) or I group (n"‰="‰38). The average hospital stay was 12"‰Â±"‰1 vs 10"‰Â±"‰1Â days for the I and LI groups, respectively (p"‰="‰0.343). There were no baseline clinical differences between the study groups, but the percentage of males was higher in the LI group (26 vs 18, p"‰="‰0.030). The improvements in fasting and postprandial glucose levels were better in the LI group that the I group (122"‰Â±"‰7 vs 149"‰Â±"‰10, p"‰="‰0.033; and 137"‰Â±"‰7 vs 173"‰Â±"‰12, p"‰="‰0.017, respectively), and insulin requirements tended to be lower in the LI group than the I group. Three patients in the LI group and 12 in the I group required assisted mechanical ventilation (HR 0.258, CI 95% 0.092"“0.719, p"‰="‰0.009); 2 patients in the LI group and 6 in the I group died after a follow-up of 30Â days (p"‰="‰0.139). No major side effects were observed. The combination of linagliptin and insulin in hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and hyperglycemia reduced the relative risk of assisted mechanical ventilation by 74% and improved better pre and postprandial glucose levels with lower insulin requirements, and no higher risk of hypoglycemia.
Immunity against Omicron from breakthrough infection could be a matter of timing

Laboratory studies hint that a longer interval between vaccination and infection is better than a shorter one. You have full access to this article via your institution. Good timing is a key to success — even for riding out the Omicron wave. Research from Japan suggests that COVID-19 vaccination followed months later by a breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infection offers greater protection against the Omicron variant than do closely spaced vaccination and infection1.
BRD2 inhibition blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection by reducing transcription of the host cell receptor ACE2

SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells is initiated by the binding of the viral Spike protein to its cell-surface receptor ACE2. We conducted a targeted CRISPRi screen to uncover druggable pathways controlling Spike protein binding to human cells. Here we show that the protein BRD2 is required for ACE2 transcription in human lung epithelial cells and cardiomyocytes, and BRD2 inhibitors currently evaluated in clinical trials potently block endogenous ACE2 expression and SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells, including those of human nasal epithelia. Moreover, pharmacological BRD2 inhibition with the drug ABBV-744 inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in Syrian hamsters. We also found that BRD2 controls transcription of several other genes induced upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, including the interferon response, which in turn regulates the antiviral response. Together, our results pinpoint BRD2 as a potent and essential regulator of the host response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and highlight the potential of BRD2 as a therapeutic target for COVID-19.
GP73 is a glucogenic hormone contributing to SARS-CoV-2-induced hyperglycemia

Severe cases of infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are associated with elevated blood glucose levels and metabolic complications. However, the molecular mechanisms for how SARS-CoV-2 infection alters glycometabolic control are incompletely understood. Here, we connect the circulating protein GP73 with enhanced hepatic gluconeogenesis during SARS-CoV-2 infection. We first demonstrate that GP73 secretion is induced in multiple tissues upon fasting and that GP73 stimulates hepatic gluconeogenesis through the cAMP/PKA signaling pathway. We further show that GP73 secretion is increased in cultured cells infected with SARS-CoV-2, after overexpression of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid and spike proteins and in lungs and livers of mice infected with a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2 strain. GP73 blockade with an antibody inhibits excessive glucogenesis stimulated by SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and lowers elevated fasting blood glucose levels in infected mice. In patients with COVID-19, plasma GP73 levels are elevated and positively correlate with blood glucose levels. Our data suggest that GP73 is a glucogenic hormone that likely contributes to SARS-CoV-2-induced abnormalities in systemic glucose metabolism.
Structural assessment of HLA-A2-restricted SARS-CoV-2 spike epitopes recognized by public and private T-cell receptors

T cells play a vital role in combatting SARS-CoV-2 and forming long-term memory responses. Whereas extensive structural information is available on neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, such information on SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell receptors (TCRs) bound to their peptide"“MHC targets is lacking. Here we determine the structures of a public and a private TCR from COVID-19 convalescent patients in complex with HLA-A2 and two SARS-CoV-2 spike protein epitopes (YLQ and RLQ). The structures reveal the basis for selection of particular TRAV and TRBV germline genes by the public but not the private TCR, and for the ability of the TCRs to recognize natural variants of RLQ but not YLQ. Neither TCR recognizes homologous epitopes from human seasonal coronaviruses. By elucidating the mechanism for TCR recognition of an immunodominant yet variable epitope (YLQ) and a conserved but less commonly targeted epitope (RLQ), this study can inform prospective efforts to design vaccines to elicit pan-coronavirus immunity.
A bispecific monomeric nanobody induces spike trimer dimers and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 in vivo

Antibodies binding to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike have therapeutic promise, but emerging variants show the potential for virus escape. This emphasizes the need for therapeutic molecules with distinct and novel neutralization mechanisms. Here we describe the isolation of a nanobody that interacts simultaneously with two RBDs from different spike trimers of SARS-CoV-2, rapidly inducing the formation of spike trimer"“dimers leading to the loss of their ability to attach to the host cell receptor, ACE2. We show that this nanobody potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, including the beta and delta variants, and cross-neutralizes SARS-CoV. Furthermore, we demonstrate the therapeutic potential of the nanobody against SARS-CoV-2 and the beta variant in a human ACE2 transgenic mouse model. This naturally elicited bispecific monomeric nanobody establishes an uncommon strategy for potent inactivation of viral antigens and represents a promising antiviral against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Cross-reactive memory T cells associate with protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in COVID-19 contacts

Cross-reactive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 have been observed in pre-pandemic cohorts and proposed to contribute to host protection. Here we assess 52 COVID-19 household contacts to capture immune responses at the earliest timepoints after SARS-CoV-2 exposure. Using a dual cytokine FLISpot assay on peripheral blood mononuclear cells, we enumerate the frequency of T cells specific for spike, nucleocapsid, membrane, envelope and ORF1 SARS-CoV-2 epitopes that cross-react with human endemic coronaviruses. We observe higher frequencies of cross-reactive (p"‰="‰0.0139), and nucleocapsid-specific (p"‰="‰0.0355) IL-2-secreting memory T cells in contacts who remained PCR-negative despite exposure (n"‰="‰26), when compared with those who convert to PCR-positive (n"‰="‰26); no significant difference in the frequency of responses to spike is observed, hinting at a limited protective function of spike-cross-reactive T cells. Our results are thus consistent with pre-existing non-spike cross-reactive memory T cells protecting SARS-CoV-2-naÃ¯ve contacts from infection, thereby supporting the inclusion of non-spike antigens in second-generation vaccines.
Dynamics of spike-and nucleocapsid specific immunity during long-term follow-up and vaccination of SARS-CoV-2 convalescents

Anti-viral immunity continuously declines over time after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we characterize the dynamics of anti-viral immunity during long-term follow-up and after BNT162b2 mRNA-vaccination in convalescents after asymptomatic or mild SARS-CoV-2 infection. Virus-specific and virus-neutralizing antibody titers rapidly declined in convalescents over 9 months after infection, whereas virus-specific cytokine-producing polyfunctional T cells persisted, among which IL-2-producing T cells correlated with virus-neutralizing antibody titers. Among convalescents, 5% of individuals failed to mount long-lasting immunity after infection and showed a delayed response to vaccination compared to 1% of naÃ¯ve vaccinees, but successfully responded to prime/boost vaccination. During the follow-up period, 8% of convalescents showed a selective increase in virus-neutralizing antibody titers without accompanying increased frequencies of circulating SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells. The same convalescents, however, responded to vaccination with simultaneous increase in antibody and T cell immunity revealing the strength of mRNA-vaccination to increase virus-specific immunity in convalescents.
A binding-enhanced but enzymatic activity-eliminated human ACE2 efficiently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 variants

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 10 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is a great threat to global public health. Although several vaccines and therapeutic antibodies have been authorized for emergency use, several studies have reported that they show weakened protective effects against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and currently dominant Delta and Lambda.1 Thus, this has become the biggest challenge for COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic antibody clinical applications. Studies have shown that soluble angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor for SARS-CoV-2, can neutralize the virus by acting as a competitor of endogenous ACE2 and thus has potential as a therapeutic protein.2 However, pharmacokinetic analysis demonstrated that the half-life of the recombinant ACE2 (rACE2) protein is short, lasting only a few hours.3 Other studies showed that a fusion protein consisting of the extracellular domain of human ACE2 (hACE2) fused to the Fc region of human immunoglobulin IgG1 (hACE2-hFc or hACE2-Ig) had long lasting effects, can bind to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) proteins of SARS-CoV-2, and can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in vivo.4 Although several hACE2 variants have been engineered to optimize their binding to the S protein of SARS-CoV-2, the understanding about their inhibitory activities against the current SARS-CoV-2 variants are limited. Thus, our goal is to generate a recombinant ACE2 protein that is long lasting without enzymatic activity and can potently neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Immunological dysfunction persists for 8 months following initial mild-to-moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection

A proportion of patients surviving acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection develop post-acute COVID syndrome (long COVID (LC)) lasting longer than 12 weeks. Here, we studied individuals with LC compared to age- and gender-matched recovered individuals without LC, unexposed donors and individuals infected with other coronaviruses. Patients with LC had highly activated innate immune cells, lacked naive T and B cells and showed elevated expression of type I IFN (IFN-Î²) and type III IFN (IFN-Î»1) that remained persistently high at 8 months after infection. Using a log-linear classification model, we defined an optimal set of analytes that had the strongest association with LC among the 28 analytes measured. Combinations of the inflammatory mediators IFN-Î², PTX3, IFN-Î³, IFN-Î»2/3 and IL-6 associated with LC with 78.5"“81.6% accuracy. This work defines immunological parameters associated with LC and suggests future opportunities for prevention and treatment.
Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels and kinetics of vaccine response: potential role for unresolved inflammation following recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection

The immune response after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine administration appears to be characterized by high inter-individual variation, even in SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects, who could have experienced different post-infection, unresolved conditions. We monitored anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels and kinetics along with circulating biomarkers in a cohort of 175 healthcare workers during early immunization with COVID-19 mRNA-LNP BNT162b2 vaccine, to identify the associated factors. Subjects with a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection were characterized by higher BMI and CRP levels and lower neutrophil count with respect to naÃ¯ve subjects. Baseline IgG levels resulted associated with CRP independently on BMI and inflammatory diseases. Among 137 subjects undergoing vaccination and monitored after the first and the second dose, three kinetic patterns were identified. The pattern showing a rapid growth was characterized by higher IgG levels at baseline and higher CRP and MCHC levels than negative subjects. Subjects previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2 showed higher levels of CRP, suggesting persistence of unresolved inflammation. These levels are the main determinant of IgG levels at baseline and characterized subjects belonging to the best performing, post-vaccine antibody kinetic pattern.
