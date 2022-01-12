Loss of Spike N370 glycosylation as an important evolutionary event for the enhanced infectivity of SARS-CoV-2

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 10 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is a great threat to global public health. Although several vaccines and therapeutic antibodies have been authorized for emergency use, several studies have reported that they show weakened protective effects against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and currently dominant Delta and Lambda.1 Thus, this has become the biggest challenge for COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic antibody clinical applications. Studies have shown that soluble angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor for SARS-CoV-2, can neutralize the virus by acting as a competitor of endogenous ACE2 and thus has potential as a therapeutic protein.2 However, pharmacokinetic analysis demonstrated that the half-life of the recombinant ACE2 (rACE2) protein is short, lasting only a few hours.3 Other studies showed that a fusion protein consisting of the extracellular domain of human ACE2 (hACE2) fused to the Fc region of human immunoglobulin IgG1 (hACE2-hFc or hACE2-Ig) had long lasting effects, can bind to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) proteins of SARS-CoV-2, and can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in vivo.4 Although several hACE2 variants have been engineered to optimize their binding to the S protein of SARS-CoV-2, the understanding about their inhibitory activities against the current SARS-CoV-2 variants are limited. Thus, our goal is to generate a recombinant ACE2 protein that is long lasting without enzymatic activity and can potently neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 variants.
