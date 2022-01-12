ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcriptomic profiling fuels the derivation of stable pig epiblast stem cells

By Cuiqing Zhong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. It is controversial whether pig pluripotent stem cells can be derived and stably maintained in a culture dish. In a recent paper published in Cell Research , Zhi et al. perform a comprehensive transcriptome landscape analysis of pig embryos at all...

MedicalXpress

Gene variant that protects against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dental stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles as promising therapeutic agents in the treatment of diseases

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 2 (2022) Cite this article. Dental stem cells (DSCs), an important source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), can be easily obtained by minimally invasive procedures and have been used for the treatment of various diseases. Classic paradigm attributed the mechanism of their therapeutic action to direct cell differentiation after targeted migration, while contemporary insights into indirect paracrine effect opened new avenues for the mystery of their actual low engraftment and differentiation ability in vivo. As critical paracrine effectors, DSC-derived extracellular vesicles (DSC-EVs) are being increasingly linked to the positive effects of DSCs by an evolving body of in vivo studies. Carrying bioactive contents and presenting therapeutic potential in certain diseases, DSC-EVs have been introduced as promising treatments. Here, we systematically review the latest in vivo evidence that supports the therapeutic effects of DSC-EVs with mechanistic studies. In addition, current challenges and future directions for the clinical translation of DSC-EVs are also highlighted to call for more attentions to the (I) distinguishing features of DSC-EVs compared with other types of MSC-EVs, (II) heterogeneity among different subtypes of DSC-derived EVs, (III) action modes of DSC-EVs, (IV) standardization for eligible DSC-EVs and (V) safety guarantee for the clinical application of DSC-EVs. The present review would provide valuable insights into the emerging opportunities of DSC-EVs in future clinical applications.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial transcriptomics brings us one step closer to a holistic understanding of cell biology. Knowing what genes are expressed, and where, provides a more complete picture of how a cell, tissue or organism is functioning compared to sequencing data alone. Download this infographic to learn more about:. The importance of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activating small molecules with CAR-T cells

The effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies is challenged by variable antigen expression, T cell exhaustion and immuno-suppressive tumour microenvironments, and so far they have only been approved for B cell malignancies. Gardner et al. have developed synthetic enzyme-armed killer (SEAKER) cells — CAR-T cells engineered to secrete bacterial enzymes that activate systemically delivered inactive prodrugs at the tumour site. In mouse xenograft models, CD19-directed SEAKER cells underwent rapid expansion at the disease site and produced high levels of the activating enzyme, leading to activation of cytotoxic small molecules and enhanced anticancer activity. SEAKER cells displayed efficacy against antigen-negative cancer cells and enzyme activity persistence after T cell exhaustion.
CANCER
cell.com

Human induced pluripotent stem cells display a similar mutation burden as embryonic pluripotent cells in vivo

Shared mutations in fetal cells allow pre-gastrulation mutation rate estimation. Human pluripotent cells have an in vivo mutation rate of 1.65 mutations per division. iPSCs generated from fetal cells show a similar mutation rate in hypoxic conditions. Similar mutational processes are active in iPSCs and pre-gastrulation embryonic cells. Summary. Induced...
SCIENCE
beverlypress.com

Stem cell research takes Cedars-Sinai to space

The secret to producing large batches of stem cells more efficiently may lie in the near-zero gravity conditions of space, as scientists at Cedars-Sinai have found that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth by facilitating the rapid mass production of stem cells. A new paper,...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
cell.com

β-catenin perturbations control differentiation programs in mouse embryonic stem cells

Moderate β-catenin levels promote EpiLCs derivation in vitro. Chemical pre-activation of the Wnt pathway enhances ESC-EpiLC transition. β-catenin overexpression tips the balance between mesoderm and endoderm. •. Cell fate is influenced by the extent of β-catenin induction. Abstract. The Wnt/β-catenin pathway is involved in development, cancer and embryonic...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Using Space-Based Technologies To Manufacture Stem Cells

The secret to producing large batches of stem cells more efficiently may lie in the near-zero gravity conditions of space. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai have found that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth by facilitating the rapid mass production of stem cells. A new paper, led...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A transcriptomic atlas of mouse cerebellar cortex comprehensively defines cell types

SCIENCE
mobihealthnews.com

Curi Bio scores $10M for stem cell-focused drug discovery platform

Seattle-based startup Curi Bio landed $10 million in Series A funding for its stem cell-focused drug-exploration platforms. This investment comes months after the company announced a $6 million funding round led by Dynamk Capital. WHAT IT DOES. Curi Bio developed a platform called Mantrarry, which is able to help scientists...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Science News

‘Blastoids’ made of stem cells offer a new way to study fertility

Newly created “blastoids” could give scientists a faster and simpler way to research embryonic development than using fertilized human eggs. Made of human stem cells, these blastoids are the most developmentally accurate model yet for studying how the blastocyst — a structure present at an early stage of embryonic development — grows and implants into the lining of the uterus, researchers report December 2 in Nature.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

CANCER
Nature.com

CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Expanding dendritic cell nomenclature in the single-cell era

Single-cell technologies have enabled extensive profiling studies of human and mouse tissues and the identification of an ever-growing number of transcriptional clusters within the dendritic cell (DC) lineage. Here, we discuss the importance of differentiating cell subsets from cell states when annotating DC clusters and propose a revised nomenclature of the DC lineage that integrates experimentally validated knowledge and unbiased transcriptomic profiling results.
SCIENCE
Newswise

UM171A-induced ROS promote antigen cross-presentation of immunogenic peptides by bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells

Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) have been extensively used in the clinic due to their exquisite tissue repair capacity. However, they also hold promise in the field of cellular vaccination as they can behave as conditional antigen presenting cells in response to interferon (IFN)-gamma treatment under a specific treatment regimen. This suggests that the immune function of MSCs can be pharmacologically modulated. Given the capacity of the agonist pyrimido-indole derivative UM171a to trigger the expression of various antigen presentation-related genes in human hematopoietic progenitor cells, we explored the potential use of UM171a as a means to pharmacologically instill and/or promote antigen presentation by MSCs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Porphyromonas gingivalis infection promotes mitochondrial dysfunction through Drp1-dependent mitochondrial fission in endothelial cells

SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Development and validation of a vascularity-based architectural classification for clear cell renal cell carcinoma: correlation with conventional pathological prognostic factors, gene expression patterns, and clinical outcomes

JAPAN

