Letter: Fighting Emphysema

I’m always on the lookout for new writing opportunities, and through the various editors who have posted calls online, I’ve discovered lots of new-to-me publications. One of these is Off Assignment, and it has a cool feature called “Letter to a Stranger.” That one is exactly as it sounds, a letter written to someone you’ve never met. I have been reading these, and many are very, very good. But in several cases, I could have written at least some version of them myself. One was a letter to a woman who was on the beach with her family, sitting right near the writer. The letter explored the woman’s possible unhappiness in her marriage, because she looked so miserable. Not only have I seen people like that, but the beach happened to be Rehoboth Beach, DE, where we spend our summers! And I am forever speculating about my fellow sun worshippers, from the energetic early morning ocean lap swimmers, to the obnoxious grandparents yelling at their small grandkids to watch out for the big waves (oh, wait, that one is me). Anyway, I doubt they’ll print another letter on the exact same subject. Sigh.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO