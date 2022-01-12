ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter: Fighting Emphysema

Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

——— I strongly believe that there should be a cure for emphysema. My great-grandpa, Matt Jensen, had emphysema from working in the Homestake Gold Mine in...

merrillfotonews.com

Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. Correction: In her Letter to the Editor published in the Dec. 23, 2021, edition of the Foto News, Gail Westberg of Merrill listed the date of the tornado as Oct. 29. That was an error. She meant to say the tornado occurred on July 29, 2021.
MERRILL, WI
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: At a loss

I am at a loss to understand it. Every human being on Earth has been threatened by a viral disease, and with our hard-earned and spent taxes, a vaccine was made available to us faster than ever in history. Yet this miracle of modern science is being stymied by misplaced fear.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Yankton Daily Press

Letter: Social Workers

In my opinion social workers work as hard as they can. My mom is a social worker, and she works a lot of hours. When she comes home, she always has something to talk about that’s good or bad. Like the other day, she was talking about how someone wanted two people to come to HSC where she works, but they only had one bed open. Sometimes she comes home in a bad mood because someone didn’t listen to the advice they were given.
SOCIETY
Cape Gazette

Letter to a Stranger

I’m always on the lookout for new writing opportunities, and through the various editors who have posted calls online, I’ve discovered lots of new-to-me publications. One of these is Off Assignment, and it has a cool feature called “Letter to a Stranger.” That one is exactly as it sounds, a letter written to someone you’ve never met. I have been reading these, and many are very, very good. But in several cases, I could have written at least some version of them myself. One was a letter to a woman who was on the beach with her family, sitting right near the writer. The letter explored the woman’s possible unhappiness in her marriage, because she looked so miserable. Not only have I seen people like that, but the beach happened to be Rehoboth Beach, DE, where we spend our summers! And I am forever speculating about my fellow sun worshippers, from the energetic early morning ocean lap swimmers, to the obnoxious grandparents yelling at their small grandkids to watch out for the big waves (oh, wait, that one is me). Anyway, I doubt they’ll print another letter on the exact same subject. Sigh.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislators consider shielding school superintendents from rash school board actions

Leaders from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and the Oregon School Boards Association are asking legislators to protect superintendents from some firings and require greater oversight and training for those serving on school boards. The proposals respond to several recent high-profile firings of school superintendents by their boards for enforcing mask and vaccine mandates, […] The post Legislators consider shielding school superintendents from rash school board actions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
EDUCATION
Yankton Daily Press

The Write Stuff: Local Author Begins 35th Year In Writing

In the fall of 1986, with a lifelong love of writing and a “nose for news,” Loretta Sorensen began her writing career. With no newspaper writing experience, no college degree, and minimal experience taking photos, she contacted the Sioux City Journal. “For years I dreamed of making a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Denver

Contrary To District Wishes, Adams 14 Will Return To In-Person Learning Next Week

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County 14 school officials tell CBS4 that contrary to the latest health guidance and school administration wishes, the school district will return to in-person learning following Martin Luther King Jr. Day, following a directive late Thursday by the district’s state-mandated private management company, MGT Consulting, LLC. (credit: CBS) Adams 14 officials say after several meetings Thursday, school administrators determined the best course of action would be to remain in virtual learning for another week, considering Adams County COVID-19 case numbers and transmission rates remain high. However, school officials tell CBS4 the district’s private management company, MGT, is directing...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Hillsdale Daily News

Worship is the most important thing Christians do

Sometimes I wonder if we take worship seriously. I am not talking about people who don’t go to church. I don’t expect unbelievers to worry much about worship. After all, they’re unbelievers. But what about those who do attend worship each week? How do we approach it? It’s a curious thing I’ve noticed in the church. Christians have a tendency to worry about how non-Christians might think of them if they visited. The thing about that, though, is that I’ve never met a non-Christian who visits and is surprised Christians take their worship seriously. If anything, I’ve found more non-Christians are suspicious of Christians who try and make their worship cool with rock bands and coffee shops.
HILLSDALE, MI
Wyoming News

#18. North Dakota

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -20.4% --- Affected population: 136,216 (91.9% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 323...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Scholar Serves Fellow Students of Color in Her Community

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — North Bay Students Rising Above scholar Rocío Mondragón Reyes has a very special connection to the non-profit with her job as an SRA advisor, serving other young people of color in her community. On a recent weekday morning, Mondragón Reyes worked on training her new puppy Iggy how to shake paws, walk on a leash and sit. Adopting her new four-legged family member has been just one of the many projects Mondragon Reyes has leaned into since the start of the pandemic. The 24-year-old holds down three jobs. In addition to her role as an Students Rising Above...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lima News

Letter: We must fight sedition in 2022

As we come upon the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, I’ve found myself reflecting on the events of that day. I remember where I was as I watched in horror as domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol. I wondered how I would explain to my daughter what was happening. I wondered if those people understood what they were doing to us.
LIMA, OH
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

There was a suggestion to choose applicants for magnet schools by ZIP codes. Why not by alphabet? Maybe those whose last name begins with letters A through L? Why not another irrelevant criterion such as skin color? Isn’t that racist? A hundred years ago, colleges had quotas for Jews and Orientals. Only the brightest of these groups were selected. Therefore, as expected, they did better than the average student. Equality of opportunity does not guarantee equality of result. Why should it?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

