ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USC falls at Tennessee

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O82BG_0djEHQCO00

KONXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help No. 22 Tennessee overcome a sluggish start and beat South Carolina, 66-46 on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who live by the 3-point shot, missed their first five attempts and didn’t hit their first 3-pointer until 2 minutes were left in the first half. The score was tied at 22 when Tennessee went on a 12-2 run that spilled over into the second half.

Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds to aid the Tennessee effort. James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half that gave the Vols a spark. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and John Fulkerson added 10.

James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points.

KEY STATS
> The Gamecocks turned it over 23 times, which marks their second-highest total on the season. Carolina turned it over 24 times on Nov. 14 against Western Kentucky.
> Tennessee outscored Carolina in the paint by a margin of 28-16.

NOTABLES
> James Reese V scored 15 points to lead all scorers. He matched his season high with 15 points.
> Reese V also matched his season high in rebounds with five.
> Erik Stevenson collected six rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Stevenson also scored five points and is now just four points away from 1,000 career points.
> Tennessee has won seven of the last eight matchups in the series with Carolina and earned its 30 th victory overall in Knoxville in the series.

UP NEXT
> South Carolina returns home to face Florida (9-5, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday after its two-game road swing in The Volunteer State. Tip time is set for 1 p.m. (ET) at Colonial Life Arena vs. the Gators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Former USC QB Brown lands at new school

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown announced Thursday evening via Twitter he’ll finish his career at Virginia Tech in his home state. Brown, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, left USC after one season. He played in seven games but was vital in wins over Florida and Auburn that helped turn their fortunes. He threw for 721 yards […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSPA 7News

Auburn drubs USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 for its 10th straight win Tuesday night. The Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) were up by 21 points in the second half before the Gamecocks cut it to 63-55 with about seven minutes left. But Green […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Presbyterian falls at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – D’Maurian Williams had 16 points and six rebounds as Gardner-Webb edged Presbyterian 64-61. Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose on Wednesday night with 21 points. (For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.)
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky 2022 recruit says he won't enroll in Lexington, will play elsewhere

Zahquan Frazier is not planning to play at Kentucky after all, as the JUCO transfer shared on social media that he has other plans. “I will not be enrolling at kentucky .. I will be attending another university. #GodsPlan,” Frazier tweeted. His departure leaves the Kentucky class with cornerback commits Alex Afari and Andre Stewart in the class.
LEXINGTON, KY
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Konxville#Ap#Volunteers#Gamecocks#Sec#Gators#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia receiver, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia is reveling in its first national title since 1980, but some players on the roster are considering their futures, too. In the aftermath of Monday’s big win, WR Jaylen Johnson reportedly entered the transfer portal. Now, the Bulldogs are reportedly losing another member of their receiving corps to...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy