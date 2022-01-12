Hadley awarded $70,000 grant to improve degraded water resources

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced it has awarded more than $420,000 in grants to help 13 communities with water system interconnection and water mitigation projects across the Commonwealth. One of those communities being Hadley, which received nearly $70,000.

The grants are part of the Water Management Act Grant Program in effort by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to improve degraded water resources.

Nolan Russell from Hadley told 22News, “I think water is important to everyone’s health, including the environment and climate change is real.”

According to a new release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the program is in its ninth year of operation.

