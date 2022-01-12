ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas fends off late scare, tops #15 Iowa State

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas basketball took down Iowa State in thrilling and chaotic fashion on Tuesday night.

KU lead most of the game, but a late 9-0 run by the Cyclones was topped of with a corner jump shot from Wichita native Caleb Grill to give ISU a one point lead with 38 seconds left. KU took that lead back when Ochai Agbaji sank two free throws with 25 seconds left but the score didn’t stick there.

No. 11 Iowa State, No. 6 Kansas looking to bounce back

Izaiah Brockington nailed a clutch mid-range jumper with 18 seconds to play and the Jayhawks trailed again. Bill Self elected not to use the Jayhawks final timeout as they took over possession. Dajaun Harris took matters into his own hands, driving from the top of the key and scoring to regain the lead with eight seconds left.

The Cyclones got one last shot attempt up but it did not fall, KU held on for the 62-61 win.

Ochai Agbaji lead the way in scoring for KU with 22 points. Christian Braun scored 13 and Dajaun Harris scored 12, including the late game winner.

The Jayhawks narrowly outrebounded ISU, 33-32. The win comes without Remy Martin who is still dealing with a lingering injury. KJ Adams was in the starting lineup instead.

It’s a bounce back win for the Jayhawks after a loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Kansas moves to 13-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12 with the win.

