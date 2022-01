Even several hours later, Ja Morant struggled to express the feeling of knowing more than 1.6 million votes had been cast for him, of realizing he had passed Luka Doncic in NBA All-Star voting. He had talked so long about wanting this, to the point that it framed this entire season. Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman predicted Morant would be an All-Star when he spoke to reporters on the opening day of training camp almost four months...

NBA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO