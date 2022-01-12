ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins 20th Congressional District Seat

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HiOV_0djEFGGG00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is claiming victory, though her opponent has yet to concede the race.

“No one thought that a little girl like me that was growing up in the district who was raising a daughter by myself at a time would ever be here, so it means so much to be here. The daughter of immigrants who watched my parents’ night and day as taxi cab drivers and a maid, but we made it,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

It was hard to hold back tears as Congresswoman-elect Cherfilus-McCormick thanked her supporters for helping her win Florida’s 20th Congressional District seat.

“We know what was the difference. We had a message for the people and we fought for the people. We were on the ground. We were knocking on doors. We employed the people – most of money went towards stimulating the economy and believing in the people,” she said.

Her opponent however has decided not to concede the race.

“Now they called the race, I did not win, so they say, but that does not mean that they lost either, it does not mean that we lost,” said Republican Jason Mariner.

Several hours before the polls even closed, Mariner filed a lawsuit alleging there is a problem with the ballots in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

“And we’ll also have some stuff coming out that we’ve recently discovered,” he said.

As for the results, they did not really come as a surprise. Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 5 to 1 in the district.

“Well, this wouldn’t be my first time running against an opponent who is refusing to concede, so it’s not our first time, and at the end of the day nothing can stop the motion,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

CBS4’s Jacqueline Quynh contacted both supervisors of the elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach. They told her it takes 14 days to certify the votes, then Mariner has 10 days to decide if he wants to challenge the results.

Candidates don’t have to ever concede as we saw with former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 18

Patrick T. Healy
2d ago

l didn't even know there was an election. l always vote. Broward County resident. l always watch the news. l didn't see or hear nothing.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Rosalind Osgood wins Primary Election for Broward’s SD 33

The Governor's election scheduling will likely keep a Senator from SD 33 from casting a single vote this Session. Former School Board Chairwoman Rosalind Osgood has won the Special Democratic Primary in Broward County’s Senate District 33, as she looks to succeed a Senator who resigned to run for Congress.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Jervonte Edmonds wins Democratic nomination in HD 88 Special Election

Edmonds topped Clarence “Chief” Williams in Tuesday’s Special Primary Election. According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Edmonds defeated Williams 66% to 34%. Edmonds is the founder of the mentoring program Suits For Seniors. Williams is a former Riviera Beach police chief. The HD 88 seat opened when...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Roll Call Online

Florida Democrat wins special election after promising $1,000 checks

After a largely self-financed campaign that promised “universal basic income” from the government of $1,000 a month to people making $75,000 or less, Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a special election Tuesday to replace the late Rep. Alcee L. Hastings in Florida’s 20th District. A home health care...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Congressional District#Republicans#Cbsmiami#Mariner#Cbs4
The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP struggles to make the case against the Freedom to Vote Act

With the Senate poised to vote as early as today on voting rights, Senate Republicans have taken to the chamber floor, arguing that legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act is simply unnecessary. The American Independent noted yesterday:. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that Democratic efforts to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridianpress.com

Democrat Cruises to Win in Hastings District

TALLAHASSEE — More than nine months after the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, South Florida voters Tuesday elected Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to succeed him. Cherfilus-McCormick, a health-care executive, easily defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the Democratic stronghold of Congressional District 20 in Broward and Palm Beach counties. With all but a handful of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Cherfilus-McCormick had received 78.4 percent of the vote, according to the state Division of Elections website.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Results In For Special Primary Elections

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s 20th Congressional District win dominated the headlines Tuesday night, there were three other important local races. State Senate District 33 had a Democrat primary. Former Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood scored a decisive win with 74% of the vote. Democrats also held two primaries for the Florida House. In District 88, Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds is the winner. He had 65% of the just over 8,000 votes that were cast. And in District 94, Daryl Campbell had the most votes in a field of four candidates. He had just under 40% of the vote, while the next two candidates had 29% and 25% respectively.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in three states

Wisconsin Republicans did not respond well to the state's election results in November 2020, when Donald Trump narrowly lost the state. In fact, after the state Supreme Court affirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin, and it came time for state officials to complete the process, some Republicans went in an especially ridiculous direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy