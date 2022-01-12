ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Insurance companies will be required to cover COVID-19 test

 3 days ago

(WWLP) – Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change as it looks to lower costs and make testing more convenient.

COVID-19 at-home test kits to continue being provided in Springfield

Under the new policy, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free or submit receipts for the tests for subsequent reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month.

Only tests purchased on or after January 15th will be required to be reimbursed.

