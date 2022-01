If all you saw was the final score you might get the impression that this was a comfortable win for Louisville. It was not. Any time the Cards got a little bit of a run Syracuse swung the momentum back their way. The score was tied at 62 with six minutes to go but finally Louisville was able to put together one solid push to end the game on a 22-9 run.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO