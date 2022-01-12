3 keys to Texas’ Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns showed their toughness in a Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma Tuesday night.

Texas (13-3, 3-1) smothered the Sooners on the defensive side of the court just four days after Longhorns head coach Chris Beard called out his team’s toughness in a loss to Oklahoma State. Texas forced 17 Oklahoma turnovers, earning a comfortable 66-52 win at the Frank Erwin Center.

Fourteen points is Texas’ largest win over Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) in the last 10 seasons. The Longhorns got a quick answer and some momentum after its first Big 12 loss Saturday. Texas will need to refocus quickly with a difficult, road game at No. 15 Iowa State ahead this weekend.

Andrew Jones led a group of four Longhorns in double figures with a season-high 22 points. Timmy Allen, Courtney Ramey and Christian Bishop each scored 10. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points.

Here’s how the Longhorns earned a conference win over their rivals Tuesday night.

First half statement

Texas responded to the challenges from the coaching staff, being the enforcers during the first 20 minutes of the game. Oklahoma had nine turnovers in the first half. The Sooners only connected on one 3-pointer in eight attempts.

Texas led by as many as 13 points in the first half, shooting 50% from the field. Texas’ largest lead of the game was 20, which came six minutes into the second half.

Andrew Jones night

The Longhorns leader saves his best performances for games against the Sooners. Jones’ 22 points was his best scoring output of the season by a significant margin. The guard did it all on the box score, hitting 2-of-5 on 3-point attempts and six free throws. He also had four steals and a block. This was a promising night for the team leader.

Overall defense

Texas was so close to holding its eighth opponent of the season below 50 points. Oklahoma scored four points in the final minute to get over the 50-point mark.

This was certainly Texas’ best defensive effort during Big 12 play. The Longhorns stayed undefeated at home, moving to 11-0 in Austin this season.

