ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene restaurant using health protocols to keep doors open while battling latest pandemic surge

By Miriam Chamberlain
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bgJJ_0djEDmEy00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With COVID-19 on the rise again, an Abilene restaurant is fighting through the latest surge with strict protocols for its customers and employees.

For the last 2 years, the family-owned business Krua Thai has stepped up its game regarding the health of the community.

“Every time they come here, they don’t have to feel like, ‘Oh I’m not safe,’ or not. They feel good to be here,” said owner and cook Thidarat Suebtep.

Suebtep says having strict protocols in place during the pandemic is one reason why all nine of her workers, including herself and her husband, have not tested positive for COVID.

“I know a lot of people, sometimes they don’t want to leave the house, but I want them to feel like when they leave the house and they come here, everything here is safe,” said Suebtep.

Those safety measures include mask mandates for both employees and customers, hand sanitizing stations, and face temperature detection. Some guests, like Amber Smith, say they see no problem in following the rules.

“It’s their business, they have to stay open, make a living, so if we want something from those people, we’re going to wear a mask like they ask us to,” said Smith.

Smith has been eating at Krua Thai for the last five years, ordering her regular red curry with vegetables, and says she will continue to do so for as long as they remain open.

“Even with COVID, having to enforce the mask and temperatures, it’s worth it,” says Smith.

Despite business being down due to no dine-in customers, Suebtep says she’s happy that she can still cook for those who choose to order carryout.

“I just want everyone to take care of themselves and understand our rules, and don’t be mad because we want everybody to be safe,” said Suebtep.

Suebtep says she will continue to do what she believes will keep her customers safe and the business open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Team Vet fishing hopes to help Abilene veterans, first responders & children with mental health struggles

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nonprofit fishing organization Team Vet is starting a branch in Abilene. Team Vet is a veteran-owned organization that helps veterans, first responders and children through mental health struggles. Founder and former fire chief in Mississippi Tom Sturgeon served in the United States Navy and is a 100% disabled veteran, losing his […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Historical Abilene shopping center “Burro Alley” up for sale

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Here in the Key City, historical shopping Burro Alley is looking for a new owner, including one of Abilene’s well-known Mexican restaurants “El Fenix Café.”  “Burro Alley is significant, it’s part of what is their business. It’s what makes their business unique, it’s what makes this place unique,” said Real estate broker, Dr. John Hill with Barrett & Hill […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Restaurants
Abilene, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Abilene, TX
Food & Drinks
BigCountryHomepage

How the Baby Moses law protects surrendered infants in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On January 7 an infant child was found abandoned but alive in a New Mexico Dumpster, sparking a national conversation on child abandonment. In Texas, the Baby Moses, or Safe Haven Law has been in place since 1999 in attempts to protect surrendered children. “This is a real thing that could happen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hendrick Health updates COVID-19 guidance, who can get tested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health updated its testing and quarantine guidance Thursday, in response to an increase in COVID-19 positive patients. If you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can complete an online screening. Text “covidhelp” to (325) 216-4824, or click here. COVID-19 testing Hendrick Health highly recommends you take the assessment first, […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Weather#Food Drink#Ktab#Covid
BigCountryHomepage

City of Early building new, modernized town center

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The young City of Early is developing a 60-acre town center just north of the main commercial corridor running through town. Most Texas cities or towns have some kind of “historic downtown” area. However, for some newer cities, that is not the case. The City of Early, founded in 1951, is […]
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hobbs man launches fundraiser for abandoned baby

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- The Hobbs community is rallying behind a baby who was abandoned by its mom, left for hours in a dumpster late last week.  Joe Imbraile, owner of Rig Outfitters and Homestore, launched a gofundme account in honor of the newborn and is hoping to raise 10,000 for the child. So far, […]
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BigCountryHomepage

Top 5 Abilene Weather Events in 2021 – #1: February freeze

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wrapping up our look back at the year in weather, KTAB/KRBC Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas, is counting down and breaking down the top five weather events of 2021 in Abilene. It is no surprise that our top weather event for 2021 is the major winter storm and record cold event, the February Freeze. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy