Abilene restaurant using health protocols to keep doors open while battling latest pandemic surge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With COVID-19 on the rise again, an Abilene restaurant is fighting through the latest surge with strict protocols for its customers and employees.

For the last 2 years, the family-owned business Krua Thai has stepped up its game regarding the health of the community.

“Every time they come here, they don’t have to feel like, ‘Oh I’m not safe,’ or not. They feel good to be here,” said owner and cook Thidarat Suebtep.

Suebtep says having strict protocols in place during the pandemic is one reason why all nine of her workers, including herself and her husband, have not tested positive for COVID.

“I know a lot of people, sometimes they don’t want to leave the house, but I want them to feel like when they leave the house and they come here, everything here is safe,” said Suebtep.

Those safety measures include mask mandates for both employees and customers, hand sanitizing stations, and face temperature detection. Some guests, like Amber Smith, say they see no problem in following the rules.

“It’s their business, they have to stay open, make a living, so if we want something from those people, we’re going to wear a mask like they ask us to,” said Smith.

Smith has been eating at Krua Thai for the last five years, ordering her regular red curry with vegetables, and says she will continue to do so for as long as they remain open.

“Even with COVID, having to enforce the mask and temperatures, it’s worth it,” says Smith.

Despite business being down due to no dine-in customers, Suebtep says she’s happy that she can still cook for those who choose to order carryout.

“I just want everyone to take care of themselves and understand our rules, and don’t be mad because we want everybody to be safe,” said Suebtep.

Suebtep says she will continue to do what she believes will keep her customers safe and the business open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.