Naomi: "Unidentified Flying Object" Preview Released

As Dan (Mamoudou Athie), an employee at New York's Museum of the Moving Image, prepares to get to work on a reel of ancient quadruplex videotape from the late 1950s he's been informed is "in terrible shape" early in the eight-episode first season of the Netflix series Archive 81, a small smile crosses his face. This is what he does, and no one does it better. Gloves on and cleaning fluid in hand, Dan gets to work trying to revive seemingly dead footage from a never-aired television series called The Circle, a pre-Twilight Zone horror series concerning a creepy cult committing a human sacrifice. But before he can finish his boss sends him another assignment, a confidential rush job involving a badly burned videotape from 1994 commissioned by a major donor. Simple enough, Dan thinks. Bringing the tape back to an apartment filled with eight-track players, VCRs, and other pieces of outdated tech, he restores a short, seemingly mundane clip in which a cheery grad student named Melody (Dina Shihabi) talks about her upcoming work at an East Side apartment building known as the Visser — a building, Dan learns with a little research, that burned to the ground the same year as Melody's recording. Gifted at clearing up images, Dan can see there's a mystery here he'd like to uncover. What he can't yet see, however, is how soon he'll become a part of it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO