ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Naomi: "Unidentified Flying Object" Preview Released

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a preview for "Unidentified Flying Object", the second episode of Naomi's debut season. The episode is expected to play off of the surprising cliffhanger of the series premiere — that Dee (Alexander Wraith) is a Thanagarian with knowledge of Naomi McDuffie's (Kaci Walfall) origin story, and that...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Watson
Person
Camila Moreno
ComicBook

Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Breaks Silence on Shocking Finale to Dexter: New Blood

Spoilers for the series finale of Dexter: New Blood follow. Fans of Showtime's Dexter continuation, Dexter: New Blood were in for a shocking end to the ten-episode series and unlike the finale of the original series—a finale that has since come to be considered one of television's worst—there is no ambiguity. The Dexter: New Blood finale saw the end of Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. Now, Hall himself is speaking out about his character's and the series' conclusion with Hall admitting that this time around, he's satisfied with how things wrap up. Again, spoilers follow.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Naomi Has a Pretty Super Start, Superman & Lois Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Naomi debuted on Tuesday night to 800,000 total viewers and a 0.15 demo rating, marking The CW’s third-most watched season premiere this TV season (trailing only Walker and, as you will see, Superman & Lois). The CW freshman also delivered its time slot’s largest audience since July, and bested any crowd drawn by The Flash‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-.” Kicking off The CW’s night, Superman & Lois opened Season 2 with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, improving a bit on its freshman averages (990K/0.2)....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Offers First Clue to Chakotay's Fate

Star Trek: Prodigy returns his week with its latest episode, "First Con-tact." Following last week's epic, Easter egg-filled tribute episode, the latest Star Trek: Prodigy sees the Protostar crew engaging in a longstanding Star Trek tradition by embarking on a first contact mission. Things do not go to plan -- or at least not to the plan that most of them thought they were enacting. But while the crew is planetside, Hologram Janeway continues her investigation into the fate of the Starfleet officers previously operating aboard the Protostar. She doesn't remember that crew, captained by Chakotay, the real Janeway's former first officer aboard the USS Voyager. However, examining the recently recovered recording of them in action may have revealed a clue to their fate. SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "First Con-tact."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interrogations#Cw#Thanagarian#Ap
epicstream.com

Ghost Doctor Episode 3 Release Date And Time, Preview

Here is the release date and time for Ghost Doctor Episode 3. Ghost Doctor is the newest tvN Kdrama that premiered on January 3, 2022. The series stars Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and APINK Son Naeun. Impressively making its entrance in the Monday-Tuesday evening timeslot, Ghost Doctor received a nationwide...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Naomi – ‘Pilot’

Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a “stunt” in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi’s doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (#101). Original airdate 1/11/2022 @ 9pm.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Boruto 195 releases preview of an important scene with Naruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just introduced Team 7 to the mysterious character known as Kawaki during the “Vessel Arc” and has also brought the child from the Kara Organization to Hidden Leaf Village. And now, the next episode of the anime is preparing a crucial moment of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto.
COMICS
Pride Publishing

“Naomi” arrives on The CW

“Naomi” is a new African American superhero drama television series, developed by Ava DuVernay, which is based on the comic book series of the same name. It is set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CST. It will be the first live-action network television show named for a black female teenaged superhero, portrayed by Kaci Walfall.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cbslocal.com

Kaci Walfall - Naomi

A new superhero series on The CW follows a confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. Cody chats with Kaci Walfall about Naomi.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Naomi: "Enigma" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Enigma", the fourth episode of Naomi's debut season. The episode description hints at the latest developments of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) discovering the secrets tied to her origin story, and training with her newfound superpowers with Dee (Alexander Wraith). Additionally, there are some elements of Naomi's civilian life that will come into play, as her friends push her to run for Class President. You can check out the synopsis below.
TV SERIES
Variety

Apple Releases ‘Dickinson’ Behind the Scenes Documentary to Commemorate Final Season

On Wednesday morning, Apple TV Plus dropped a new documentary special to commemorate the final season of its historical series “Dickinson.” Titled “From Dickinson, With Love,” the special is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus and YouTube. “From Dickinson, With Love” invites fans of the show behind the scenes. Series star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld and series creator, writer and executive producer Alena Smith share memories from the production and reflect on its growth over its three-season run. Featuring words from numerous cast and crew members, “From Dickinson, With Love” offers viewers a chance to join the project’s...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois returns and Naomi arrives on The CW

The CW's newest superhero series Naomi debuts, from EP Ava DuVernay and starring newcomer Kaci Walfall, who tells us about the connection she feels with the character. "I could relate to her. We're both teenagers. I started the show when I was 16, she's 16, I'm 17. So there's a lot of parallels within our life," Walfall tells EW. "And the big question of the show is, Who am I? And that's a question, especially as a teenager, I ask myself all the time."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Back the Painted Lady

Avatar: The Last Airbender has earned its place as one of the most beloved animated franchise of all time, with the world of bending tugging on heart strings and supplying fans with some stellar action over the course of the lives of Aang and Korra. With Aang's friends going through a number of changes over the course of three seasons, Katara was perhaps one of the characters that grew the most and wasn't scared to take on some new aesthetics throughout the series, as this latest Cosplay of the Painted Lady can attest.
COMICS
TVGuide.com

Archive 81 Review: Netflix's Unsettling Mystery Series Reels You in at Every Turn

As Dan (Mamoudou Athie), an employee at New York's Museum of the Moving Image, prepares to get to work on a reel of ancient quadruplex videotape from the late 1950s he's been informed is "in terrible shape" early in the eight-episode first season of the Netflix series Archive 81, a small smile crosses his face. This is what he does, and no one does it better. Gloves on and cleaning fluid in hand, Dan gets to work trying to revive seemingly dead footage from a never-aired television series called The Circle, a pre-Twilight Zone horror series concerning a creepy cult committing a human sacrifice. But before he can finish his boss sends him another assignment, a confidential rush job involving a badly burned videotape from 1994 commissioned by a major donor. Simple enough, Dan thinks. Bringing the tape back to an apartment filled with eight-track players, VCRs, and other pieces of outdated tech, he restores a short, seemingly mundane clip in which a cheery grad student named Melody (Dina Shihabi) talks about her upcoming work at an East Side apartment building known as the Visser — a building, Dan learns with a little research, that burned to the ground the same year as Melody's recording. Gifted at clearing up images, Dan can see there's a mystery here he'd like to uncover. What he can't yet see, however, is how soon he'll become a part of it.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Stars React to Biker Gang Controversy: “These Things Are Out of Our Control”

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen weighed in on a couple of the show’s very modest controversies during their virtual Television Critics Association press tour panel on Friday. First up, the duo were asked about criticisms of the Disney+ Star Wars show’s handling of its Tusken Raider characters. During the first three episodes, a tribe of the desert-dwelling warriors taught Boba Fett (Morrison) their ways. The tribe was then abruptly killed off, and Fett solemnly burned their bodies. The Raiders were portrayed as simple-minded brutes in the Star Wars films, and both The Mandalorian and The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy