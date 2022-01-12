ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Rollins scores 22 to lift Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 75-72

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0djECkiz00

Ryan Rollins had 22 points as Toledo narrowly beat Miami (Ohio) 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo (12-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 17 points. RayJ Dennis had 11 points.

Mekhi Lairy had 17 points and seven assists for the RedHawks (7-7, 1-2). Dae Dae Grant added 16 points. Dalonte Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds. Precious Ayah had a career-high six blocks plus six points and eight rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Jourdain Scores 24 To Lift Temple Past Tulsa 69-64

Nick Jourdain had a career-high 24 points as Temple edged past Tulsa 69-64 on Wednesday night. Damian Dunn had 17 points for Temple (10-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Hicks had 11 points. Jeriah Horne had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Toledo, OH
Sports
cbslocal.com

Johnson Scores 28 To Lift UIC Past Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Johnson had a season-high 28 points as UIC narrowly beat Milwaukee 81-77 on Thursday night. Damaria Franklin had 18 points for UIC (6-8, 2-3 Horizon League). Jalen Warren added 10 points and six rebounds. Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half....
NBA
247Sports

Miami (Ohio) hiring Tennessee football staffer Jacob Bronowski as special teams coordinator, per report

Miami (Ohio) is hiring Tennessee special teams analyst Jacob Bronowski as special teams coordinator, per a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman. This will give Bronowski his first on-field coaching job at the level after he has served a few years as an analyst. He was brought on to the Vols’ staff in 2021 when new coach Josh Heupel took over in January. He served as a special teams quality control assistant in 2020 at UCF under Heupel, who coached the Golden Knights from 2018-20.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid American Conference#Redhawks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX59

Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night. Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State returns from long layoff, rides big second half to win in MEAC opener over Delaware State

If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
NORFOLK, VA
ABC News

ABC News

509K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy