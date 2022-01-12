ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green scores 20 to carry New Orleans over Dillard 93-66

Troy Green had a season-high 20 points as New Orleans routed Dillard 93-66 on Tuesday night.

Rodney Carson Jr. had 17 points for New Orleans (7-8). Kmani Doughty added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyson Jackson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Elijah Moore had 20 points for the Bleu Devils. Jeremiah August added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rajhan Billingsley had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

