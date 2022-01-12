ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilco Address Fans’ Call for Refunds to Mexico Festival

In May 2021, Wilco announced Sky Blue Sky 2022, a “destination concert experience” at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. It takes place next week from January 17-21. The originally announced lineup for the sold out event included three shows from Wilco, plus sets from Spoon, Kurt Vile, Thundercat,...

