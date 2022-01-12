Huskies, Dan Hurley looking for players to step up as leaders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games.
The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region:
Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School
Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg
Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills
Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
