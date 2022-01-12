Hawks fly to 77-40 win over Bears

EVELETH — The Golden Bears ran into a tough Hermantown basketball team on Tuesday night with the Hawks racing by Eveleth-Gilbert 77-40.

It was the kind of team that head boys’ basketball coach Adam Roen wanted to make sure was on his team’s schedule.

“We worked hard to get teams like Hermantown on our schedule,” Roen said. “Those are the games that will get us ready come playoff time.”

The teams traded buckets early in the first half. The Golden Bears grabbed a 13-10 lead following a Carter Mavec three-pointer.

The Golden Bears lead forced Hermantown head coach Andy Fenske to take a time out. Following the time out the Hawks got their act together and went on a 15-0 scoring streak to grab a 25-13 lead.

Golden Bears center Will Bittmann stopped the run when he dropped one in to make it a 25-15 contest. Hermantown continued to add to their lead by hitting three-pointers.

Broc Sundland hit one, Peyton Menzel also hit a deep jumper and all of a sudden the Hawks had a 39-19 halftime lead.

“They couldn’t miss,” Roen said. “And if they did miss they crashed the boards and had an easy putback.”

Hermantown got three quick points to start the second half when Blake Schmitz hit a layup and added a free throw to make it a 42-19 Hawks lead.

AJ Roen hit a deep three-pointer to stop the Haws scoring streak.

Hermantown’s Keaton Christianson stole the ball on the next possession and made a layup before Sundland hit a three-pointer to make it a 47-22 contest.

The Hawks continued to pour it on and the only thing stopping them was Bittmann in the paint.

The senior scored 12 second half points to lead the Golden Bears with 20. Hermantown led 74-35 when the game was put into running time.

The Golden Bears could not get any closer and the Hawks came away with the 37 points win, 77-40.

Blake Schmitz led Hermantown with 22 points, while Christianson tossed in 12.

Next up for the Golden Bears is a trip to Deer River on Friday.

“This game is all done,” Roen said. “Now we have to go back to work, stay healthy, and get ready for Deer River.”

HHS 39 38 — 77

E-G 19 21 — 40

Hermantown: Blake Achmitz 22, Abe Soumis 3, Michael Lau 1, Keaton Christianson 12, Nathan Hill 17, Andrew Schmitz 5, Peyton Menzel 6, Broc Sundland 11; Three pointers: Sundland 3, Hill 3, Christianson 2, Menzel 2, Soumis 1, Schmitz 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;

Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Mousseau-Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 7, AJ Roen 7, Carter Flannigan 4, Will Bittmann 20; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Flannigan;