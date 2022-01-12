ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Hawks fly to 77-40 win over Bears

By JIMMY LAINE MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6n5k_0djEACpz00

EVELETH — The Golden Bears ran into a tough Hermantown basketball team on Tuesday night with the Hawks racing by Eveleth-Gilbert 77-40.

It was the kind of team that head boys’ basketball coach Adam Roen wanted to make sure was on his team’s schedule.

“We worked hard to get teams like Hermantown on our schedule,” Roen said. “Those are the games that will get us ready come playoff time.”

The teams traded buckets early in the first half. The Golden Bears grabbed a 13-10 lead following a Carter Mavec three-pointer.

The Golden Bears lead forced Hermantown head coach Andy Fenske to take a time out. Following the time out the Hawks got their act together and went on a 15-0 scoring streak to grab a 25-13 lead.

Golden Bears center Will Bittmann stopped the run when he dropped one in to make it a 25-15 contest. Hermantown continued to add to their lead by hitting three-pointers.

Broc Sundland hit one, Peyton Menzel also hit a deep jumper and all of a sudden the Hawks had a 39-19 halftime lead.

“They couldn’t miss,” Roen said. “And if they did miss they crashed the boards and had an easy putback.”

Hermantown got three quick points to start the second half when Blake Schmitz hit a layup and added a free throw to make it a 42-19 Hawks lead.

AJ Roen hit a deep three-pointer to stop the Haws scoring streak.

Hermantown’s Keaton Christianson stole the ball on the next possession and made a layup before Sundland hit a three-pointer to make it a 47-22 contest.

The Hawks continued to pour it on and the only thing stopping them was Bittmann in the paint.

The senior scored 12 second half points to lead the Golden Bears with 20. Hermantown led 74-35 when the game was put into running time.

The Golden Bears could not get any closer and the Hawks came away with the 37 points win, 77-40.

Blake Schmitz led Hermantown with 22 points, while Christianson tossed in 12.

Next up for the Golden Bears is a trip to Deer River on Friday.

“This game is all done,” Roen said. “Now we have to go back to work, stay healthy, and get ready for Deer River.”

HHS 39 38 — 77

E-G 19 21 — 40

Hermantown: Blake Achmitz 22, Abe Soumis 3, Michael Lau 1, Keaton Christianson 12, Nathan Hill 17, Andrew Schmitz 5, Peyton Menzel 6, Broc Sundland 11; Three pointers: Sundland 3, Hill 3, Christianson 2, Menzel 2, Soumis 1, Schmitz 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;

Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Mousseau-Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 7, AJ Roen 7, Carter Flannigan 4, Will Bittmann 20; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Flannigan;

Mesabi Tribune

Giants, Rangers pick up wins on the hardcourt; Bears fall to Broncos

MOOSE LAKE — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team used their height to their advantage and got a monstrous game from senior Kora Forsline Thursday on their way to a 70-62 road win over Moose Lake/Willow River. Forsline Poured in 34 points and brought down 17 boards to lead the Giants with a double-double. Alexa Fossell added 11 points for Mesabi East. Marta Forsline finished with nine. The Rebels were...
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Giants flex their strength over Spartans 90-75

SUPERIOR — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team won eight events Tuesday evening on their way to a 90-75 win over Superior. Logan Schroeder and Cole Layman were double winners for the Giants in the win just across the border. Schroeder started things off with his first win in the 50 freestyle, touching first with a time of 24.77. He later went on to win the 100 backstroke with a...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Mesabi Tribune

‘Jackets grapplers down Superior, look ahead to Elk River

HIBBING — Like most teams, the Hibbing High School wrestling team has been fighting illness and injury, but the Bluejackets have persevered. Hibbing is coming off a loss to Rock Ridge, then Thursday, the Bluejackets beat Superior. Hibbing coach Ray Pierce thought his team wrestled well in both of those meets, so he’s hoping they carry that into today when the Bluejackets take part in the Elk River Invite, which...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Smaller Section 6A True Team meet set for today in Grand Rapids

HIBBING — The Section 6A True Team Meet is scheduled today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids, but the meet won’t be anywhere near capacity. One team, Chisago Lakes, isn’t in Section 6A anymore, and two more teams, including International Falls, have pulled out of the meet for safety concerns. That means five teams will be battling it out for 6A supremacy when the swimming...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Wolverines sink Bluejackets

HIBBING — The Rock Ridge and Hibbing boys’ swimming and diving teams both took six of 12 events during Tuesday evening’s meet, but it was stronger finishes down the line for the Wolverines that lifted them above the Bluejackets, 103-76. Rock Ridge picked up four individual wins from four different athletes while winning two of the three relay events on top. The Bluejackets were lifted by two wins from both Cooper Emerson and Aaron Hadrava. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Rock Ridge grapplers twist past Hibbing in dual meet

VIRGINIA — A scheduled home triangular for the Rock Ridge wrestling team against Hibbing and Pequot Lakes turned into a dual meet for the Wolverines and the Bluejackets with the Patriots unable to make the trip due to illness within the team. But while the night was short, it didn’t stop the two teams from getting in some good wrestling as Rock Ridge came out on top against Hibbing 51-24. ...
HIBBING, MN
