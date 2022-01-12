Hawks fly to 77-40 win over Bears

Related
Giants, Rangers pick up wins on the hardcourt; Bears fall to Broncos
MOOSE LAKE — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team used their height to their advantage and got a monstrous game from senior Kora Forsline Thursday on their way to a 70-62 road win over Moose Lake/Willow River. Forsline Poured in 34 points and brought down 17 boards to lead the Giants with a double-double. Alexa Fossell added 11 points for Mesabi East. Marta Forsline finished with nine. The Rebels were...
Norsemen clip Cardinals 68-62
VIRGINIA — Two long-time divisional rivals came together for a clash on the basketball court Wednesday night with Mesabi Range playing host to Hibbing. In the end, it was the Norsemen that got the edge over the Cardinals, winning 68-62 to move to 3-0 in the MCAC North. Mesabi Range got things started on the right foot, going on an 11-0 run after the opening tip to take a commanding...
‘Jackets grapplers down Superior, look ahead to Elk River
HIBBING — Like most teams, the Hibbing High School wrestling team has been fighting illness and injury, but the Bluejackets have persevered. Hibbing is coming off a loss to Rock Ridge, then Thursday, the Bluejackets beat Superior. Hibbing coach Ray Pierce thought his team wrestled well in both of those meets, so he’s hoping they carry that into today when the Bluejackets take part in the Elk River Invite, which...
Smaller Section 6A True Team meet set for today in Grand Rapids
HIBBING — The Section 6A True Team Meet is scheduled today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids, but the meet won’t be anywhere near capacity. One team, Chisago Lakes, isn’t in Section 6A anymore, and two more teams, including International Falls, have pulled out of the meet for safety concerns. That means five teams will be battling it out for 6A supremacy when the swimming...
Wolverines sink Bluejackets
HIBBING — The Rock Ridge and Hibbing boys’ swimming and diving teams both took six of 12 events during Tuesday evening’s meet, but it was stronger finishes down the line for the Wolverines that lifted them above the Bluejackets, 103-76. Rock Ridge picked up four individual wins from four different athletes while winning two of the three relay events on top. The Bluejackets were lifted by two wins from both Cooper Emerson and Aaron Hadrava. ...
Giants flex their strength over Spartans 90-75
SUPERIOR — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team won eight events Tuesday evening on their way to a 90-75 win over Superior. Logan Schroeder and Cole Layman were double winners for the Giants in the win just across the border. Schroeder started things off with his first win in the 50 freestyle, touching first with a time of 24.77. He later went on to win the 100 backstroke with a...
Rock Ridge grapplers twist past Hibbing in dual meet
VIRGINIA — A scheduled home triangular for the Rock Ridge wrestling team against Hibbing and Pequot Lakes turned into a dual meet for the Wolverines and the Bluejackets with the Patriots unable to make the trip due to illness within the team. But while the night was short, it didn’t stop the two teams from getting in some good wrestling as Rock Ridge came out on top against Hibbing 51-24. ...
Hibbing snares two top-ten finishes at Gitchi Gummi Invite
DULUTH - After enduring a recent cold snap, the two Iron Range alpine ski teams headed to Duluth, Tuesday, where they enjoyed the January thaw by competing in the Gitchi Gummi Invitational. Hibbing placed both its number one seeds in the top 10, with Hilda Knuckey finishing ninth and Adam Vinopal seventh. “Hilda had a solid first run but skied her second run a bit tentatively,” said Bluejacket head coach...
