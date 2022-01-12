Hawks fly to 77-40 win over Bears

HIBBING — The Rock Ridge and Hibbing boys’ swimming and diving teams both took six of 12 events during Tuesday evening’s meet, but it was stronger finishes down the line for the Wolverines that lifted them above the Bluejackets, 103-76. Rock Ridge picked up four individual wins from four different athletes while winning two of the three relay events on top. The Bluejackets were lifted by two wins from both Cooper Emerson and Aaron Hadrava. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO