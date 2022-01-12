ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy meals for Fresno families in need announced by Michelle Obama

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s healthy meal distribution is about to start handing out food in Fresno.

Partnership for a Healthier America is set to distribute 120,000 healthy meals to 2,500 families facing food insecurity in Fresno over the course of four weeks.

The recipes and ingredients are inspired by the Netflix series “Waffles and Mochi” – and the Central California Food Bank will be in charge of distributing the meals themselves. Details can be found clicking here.

The local foodbank describes the partnership as an opportunity to get healthy food to more people.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity to provide healthy food and be aligned with a popular television show,” explained Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine. “Really inspiring families to eat healthier in easy ways.”

The Partnership for Healthier America’s goal is to hand out a million meals nationwide to those in need. Distribution events have already taken place in Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

