The PIAA on Thursday denied an initial appeal from Aliquippa, which wants to avoid a pending promotion to Class 5A football next season. But the appeal process isn’t over. Aliquippa superintendent Phillip Woods said the school district will appeal again, this time to the entire PIAA board of directors, which meets Jan. 26. The outcome of Thursday’s initial appeal was determined only by the PIAA executive staff and based on paperwork alone.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO