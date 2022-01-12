ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The COVID-19 tightrope

By Winter McLeod
Michigan Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week I had to ask myself a question many students will ask: What should I do if I’m a little sick?. Many colleges provide an answer through a standard policy: stay home. By switching to virtual classes or delaying the start of the term, universities take the burden of this...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
westliberty.edu

COVID-19 Update 2022

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Jan. 5, 2022 — In an effort to keep our campus safe and based on the recommendation of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Liberty University requires COVID-19 testing next week for all students, regardless of vaccination status. Testing takes place Monday, Jan. 10...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
theurbannews.com

Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Together we can stop COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart, washing our hands or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Choose safer activities for your family. Outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones. If you are indoors, choose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Daily

Schlissel on Winter 2022: ‘The goal has sort of shifted from preventing cases to preventing serious illness’

The Michigan Daily spoke with University President Mark Schlissel Monday afternoon to discuss plans for the Winter 2022 semester amid a surge of COVID-19, as well as recent changes to quarantine and isolation guidelines. Read part two of the interview here to see Schlissel’s thoughts on recent controversies surrounding felony disclosure, the Hail to the Victims Protest and more.
COLLEGES
stardem.com

The next year of COVID-19

The year began with such great optimism when it came to COVID-19. Science had produced a miracle or, rather, multiple miracles named Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and while there was much talk about freezers and distribution and dosing, there was even more hope that the ANSWER was at hand.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tightrope#College
weisradio.com

COVID-19 / Isolation and Quaranteen

This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available. CDC has updated isolation and quarantine recommendations for the public. These recommendations do not apply to healthcare personnel and do not supersede state, local, tribal, of territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDVR.com

Shortage of Covid-19 Tests

We know a lot of people are trying to get tests for Covid-19 after visiting with friends and family over the holidays, but a shortage of supplies is making it hard for some people to find tests. Nationwide Medical Supply joins us to explain how they are helping. For more information go to NationwideMedicalSupplies.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kentohio.org

New COVID-19 Guidelines

Here, you will find a flow chart containing pertinent information about what you should do if you contract the COVID-19 virus. Here, you will find a three page guide for K-12 students and staff exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting. For answers to questions and more information about COVID-19,...
KENT, OH
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES

Current COVID-19 vaccination opportunities include:. *Aviva Health is now offering vaccination services to patients and non-patients by appointment only, at its clinic at 4221 Northeast Stephens Street near Costco. Vaccinations are available Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 492-2067.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sidney Sun Telegraph

Therapeutics for COVID-19

In my July 10, 2020 article I wrote about the use of certain therapeutic re-purposed prescription drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. I especially talked about the potential benefits of inhaled budesonide and hydroxychloroquine. After I published that article, I received some harsh criticism from several folks who accused me of not following the science. Well, it turns out 18 months later that I was right all along.
NFL
Inside Higher Ed

Dealing With COVID-19, in January

Remember the start of the fall semester, when college presidents spoke about how their institutions could resume normal operations?. Fast-forward to the last weeks of December, and it’s clear the pandemic isn’t close to being gone. Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus, has spread in the United States and is now the dominant form of SARS-CoV-2 found here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJBF.com

A guide to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and across the country and knowing the proper protocol may not be as straightforward as it seems, so we’ve put together a guide to possible COVID-19 concerns and what you should do about them. I feel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValleyCentral

Preventing the flu and COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – While the flu season is still ongoing, doctors urging the public to get their shot if they haven’t done so already. Health experts tell ValleyCentral it is possible to contract both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. “We are worried about that twin-demic they where there are a bunch […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
HuffingtonPost

5 Mindless Habits That Are Making You More Irritable

Research shows our brains are wired to focus on the negative, and there’s certainly a lot of it in the world right now, giving us plenty of options to ruminate over. Ironically, some of the coping mechanisms we use to distract our mind from these thoughts are often making our mood worse. We end up compounding the problem we subconsciously were trying to solve. Instead of leaning into these mindless behaviors, “we have to think about how to replace them with a higher-value coping skill,” said Susan Zinn, a psychotherapist in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy