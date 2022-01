As a former England rugby player, I’ve always trained hard and had an athletic physique. I didn’t train to look a certain way, it was all about performance on the pitch and being the best rugby player I could be.In the gym – and on the pitch – I loved being strong and had a lot of body confidence. Off the pitch however, I did have a few insecurities about my body.I loved wearing dresses but would always hate the reaction I would get when I wore them, with people commenting about my arms or how muscular I looked, or...

