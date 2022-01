When Simon Kinberg’s starry “The 355” was first announced in 2018, the ensemble spy film was touted for its gender-conscious casting, tapping five big-name female stars to star in a globe-trotting adventure that would normally be the bailiwick of a bunch of dudes. But even then, the idea that women (women!) could lead an original actioner was hardly the revolutionary idea that was literally sold (for millions of dollars) to a raft of interested parties as part of a natty Cannes launch. And that’s just fine; in fact, that “The 355” arrives in theaters after a number of other, similarly themed projects have already beaten it to the punch might just be the most revolutionary idea of all.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO